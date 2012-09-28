Sept 28 - Overview
-- We equalize the ratings on Reseau Ferre de France (RFF), the owner of
the French rail infrastructure network that acts as France's rail sector
debt-defeasance entity, with those on France.
-- We consider RFF to be a government-related entity and believe there is
an "almost certain" likelihood the French government would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to RFF in the event of financial distress.
-- We are affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on RFF.
-- The negative outlook mirrors that on France and reflects our
expectation that RFF will retain its integral link with and critical role to
the French state.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on France's Reseau Ferre
de France (RFF). The outlook is negative.
Rationale
We equalize our ratings on RFF, the owner of France's rail infrastructure
network that acts as the country's rail-sector debt-defeasance entity, with
the long-term rating on the Republic of France (unsolicited ratings,
AA+/Negative/A-1+). This reflects our view that there is an "almost certain"
likelihood that the French state would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary financial support to RFF in the event of financial distress.
We consider RFF to be a government-related entity (GRE). Under our GRE
criteria, we base our rating approach on our view of RFF's:
-- "Critical" role for the French government, given RFF's strategic
mission of owning, managing, and developing the national monopoly rail
infrastructure network and acting as a debt-defeasance structure for France's
rail sector. We view this mandate as being of crucial social, economic, and
political importance for the French economy and government; and
-- "Integral" link with the French sovereign because of the government's
close state supervision and control of RFF and RFF's access to emergency state
funding.
The state does not explicitly guarantee RFF's debt. However, owing to RFF's
status as a state public agency ("Etablissement Public a Caractere Industriel
et Commercial; EPIC), the French government is, by law, ultimately responsible
for RFF's liabilities and would have to take over all of the company's assets
and liabilities if it was dissolved.
RFF was established under the rail sector reform legislation of 1997, when it
became the sole owner of France's national rail infrastructure network. Until
1996, the state was the ultimate owner of France's rail infrastructure and
delegated responsibility for the network to Societe Nationale des Chemins de
Fer Francais (SNCF; AA/Negative/A-1+). Along with the rail infrastructure, RFF
also assumed responsibility for EUR20.5 billion of SNCF's debt in 1997.
We assess RFF's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'b+'. The SACP reflects
our view of RFF's business risk profile as "satisfactory," characterized by
increasing commercial revenues, 97% of which come from passenger trains, and
tempered by dependence on state subsidies. The main constraint on RFF's SACP
is its highly leveraged financial risk profile.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Under our base-case scenario, we expect RFF's revenues to grow by about 2.0%
in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, compared with the previous year's, and by
almost 3.0% the following year. We forecast infrastructure fees of almost EUR5
billion in 2012, underpinned by the reclassification of the Corail subsidy as
an access charge paid by the French state, while the operating subsidy
declines. We base our revenue growth forecast for 2013 on announced increases
in track access charges--a 7.4% increase for the Train a Grande Vitesse (TGV;
high-speed rail link), and a4.3% one for other passenger traffic--and modest
passenger growth. Under our base-case scenario, we forecast EBITDA margins
remaining at about 38.0% in 2012-2013.
Our forecasts incorporate our view that the economic environment will continue
to weaken in the second half of 2012, and will remain soft in 2013. France, as
one of the core countries of the European Economic and Monetary Union
(eurozone), is increasingly affected by the soft trade environment, the
deleveraging that is taking place, and the weak money supply growth (See
"Economic Research: The Eurozone's New Recession--Confirmed," published Sep.
25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Our GDP growth
forecasts for 2012 and 2013, which we view as a key driver for revenues, are
for 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively, for France and -0.8% and 0.0% for the
eurozone.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
Under our base-case scenario we forecast a slight weakening of RFF's credit
ratios, with funds from operations (FFO) to debt dropping below 3.0% and debt
to EBITDA rising above 14.0x. This is driven by a gradual increase in Standard
& Poor's adjusted debt levels for RFF to EUR31.4 billion in 2012 and EUR32.8
billion 2013, and our projection of FFO of approximately EUR900 million in 2012
and 2013.
We anticipate that RFF will continue to post negative free operating cash
flows (FOCF) during coming years, owing to the large capital expenditure
(capex) programs running until 2017. We forecast capex of about EUR2.3 billion
in 2012 and EUR2.4 billion in 2013.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on RFF is 'A-1+'. We view RFF's liquidity as "adequate"
under our criteria. We estimate that sources of liquidity for the 12 months to
June 30, 2013, will cover uses by about 1.3x.
As of June 30, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources over the coming year to be
about EUR8.3 billion. These include:
-- Almost EUR6 billion of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, including
negotiable debt securities;
-- EUR1,250 million of availability under the revolving credit facility
(RCF);
-- Approximately EUR100 million from pending asset sales; and
-- Our forecast of about EUR900 million of unadjusted FFO to June 30, 2013;
We estimate RFF's liquidity needs over the same period to be about EUR6.5
billion, comprising:
-- Debt maturities of about EUR4.1 billion, including about EUR1.8 billion
of
commercial paper (CP), which we believe will be largely refinanced; and
-- Capex, net of capital subsidies, of about EUR2.4 billion.
We consider that, in case of need, RFF would have access to emergency funding
from the French treasury ("Agence France Tresor"), which could notably use its
debt amortization fund ("Caisse de la Dette Publique") to buy RFF's bonds or
CP issues. We consider that this allows for prompt and ample state support to
RFF in the event of financial distress. In addition, we believe that tight
state monitoring would allow the government to receive timely information
should RFF experience financial difficulties, enabling preemptive actions and
adequate, timely support if required.
Outlook
The negative outlook mirrors that on France and reflects our expectation that
RFF will retain its "critical" role to and "integral" link with the French
state. We therefore expect the ratings on RFF to move in line with those on
France.
We might consider a negative rating action if our view of an "almost certain"
likelihood of extraordinary sovereign support for RFF in the event of
financial distress were to decline. This would lead us to give more weight to
RFF's SACP in the overall rating and might result in a downgrade by at least
one ratings category under our GRE criteria.
We have not factored into our base-case scenario any change in the structure
of the group, given the uncertainty about structure, terms, and timing. We
understand that the government is considering whether to reintegrate RFF into
SNCF--the incumbent national rail operator--or transfer some of SNCF's
activities to RFF.
