Overview -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., the parent of Dave & Buster's Inc., recently filed an amended registration statement with the SEC for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock for up to $124 million. It plans to use $80 million of the proceeds to reduce debt. -- We expect the planned debt reduction to result in improved credit protection measures. -- We are placing our ratings on Dave & Buster's, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- A one-notch upgrade is possible if the transaction is completed as contemplated. Rating Action On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Dallas-based Dave & Buster's Inc., including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows Dave & Buster's parent's amended registration statement with the SEC to raise capital in an IPO of its common stock. According to the SEC filing, the target is to raise gross proceeds of approximately $124 million and reduce debt by $80 million. We believe debt reduction with IPO proceeds as planned by the company will result in improved credit protection measures and help to cushion the effects of commodity cost swings we are anticipating through 2013. Pro forma for the planned debt reduction, leverage declines to about 5.5x from 6.2x at July 29, 2012. In addition, funds from operations to debt increases to about 14% from 12%. These credit metrics are commensurate with the 'B' rating category, given our view of its business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial profile as "highly leveraged." CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch listing when the IPO is completed, with a possible outcome of a one-notch upgrade of the corporate credit rating, to 'B' from 'B-'. Additional support for an upgrade comes from our expectation that operating performance will be helped by profit contributions from new store openings offsetting our forecast for commodity costs rising 50-60 basis points. We will also review the company's business prospects and financial policies for the near term. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Restaurant Industry, Dec.4, 2008 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Dave & Buster's Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Pos/-- B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+/Watch Pos B+ Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured CCC+/Watch Pos CCC+ Recovery Rating 5 5