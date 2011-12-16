NEW YORK Dec 16 Moody's on Friday cut Belgium's credit ratings by two notches, saying "fragile sentiment" in the euro zone may cause funding stress for countries with high public debt burdens.

The ratings agency lowered Belgium's local- and foreign-currency government bond ratings to Aa3 from Aa1. The new rating has a negative outlook, which signals another downgrade is possible in a couple of years.

(Reporting By Walter Brandimarte and Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)

