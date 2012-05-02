(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On April 30, 2012, we downgraded Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) to 'BBB+' from 'A' with a negative outlook.
-- We are placing the long term ratings on BBVA Chile on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
-- We will evaluate the impact of the downgrade of BBVA on the group
status of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile y Filiales (BBVA Chile)
according to our Group Methodology Criteria.
Rating Action
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A-' long-term
issuer credit rating on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile y Filiales (BBVA
Chile) on CreditWatch with negative implications following the downgrade of
its parent BBVA. The short-term counterparty credit rating on BBVA Chile
remains at 'A-2'. We will evaluate the impact of the downgrade of BBVA on the
group status of BBVA Chile.
Rationale
The ratings on BBVA Chile reflect its adequate business position, moderate
capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and adequate
liquidity. The SACP on BBVA Chile is 'bbb'. The ratings also reflect the
bank's strategically important status to its parent. BBVA owns 68.2% of BBVA
Chile's equity. BBVA Chile operates and makes strategic decisions in
accordance with its parent's business strategy.
According to group rating methodology, an entity that we classify as
strategically important to its parent is generally set at three notches above
its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), subject to a cap of one rating notch
below the group credit profile level.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)
Support 3
GRE Support 0
Group Support 3
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -1
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)