(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of
Banco Safra [SODEPC.UL] S.A. and Safra Leasing S.A.- Arrendamento Mercantil as
follows:
Banco Safra S.A.
--Foreign currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Individual rating at 'C';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-'
--Support rating at '4';
--Support rating floor at 'B+';
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Banco Safra Senior notes due 2016
--Long-term Foreign Currency rating at 'BBB-(emr)'.
Banco Safra Senior notes due 2017
--Long-term Foreign Currency rating at 'BBB-(emr)'.
Safra Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Safra Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil - 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th Debenture
Issuances
--National long-term rating at 'AA(bra)'.
Safra's rating may be upgraded due to a higher diversification of its revenue
stream and a more diluted funding source; making the bank more flexible to
sudden changes on market conditions. In the other hand, a deterioration of its
asset quality and profitability that hinders its capital base, would have
negative rating implications.
Safra's ratings reflect the bank's proven agility and ability to manage risks
and adapt its balance sheet during periods of economic volatility, its
consistent performance, conservative practices in managing credit exposures,
and
good controls on the collateral received from its borrowers. The ratings also
consider its relative dependence on institutional and large corporate funding.
Safra has continued to grow its balance sheet since the crisis in 2008. With
continuous focus on its core business of providing credit facilities and
services to SMEs and corporate clients, the bank recorded a 33% growth in
credit
during 2010 followed by a cautious 4% growth during the 1Q'11. Despite Brazil's
continued favorable economic scenario, Fitch expects that Safra will continue
to
grow at moderate pace and in a controlled fashion in 2011 given the recent
economic tightening cycle. Returns may be lower due to continuous spread
competition and the strong liquidity of local credit markets.
With an asset quality better than its peers, Safra continued its year-on-year
trend of improved asset quality, attesting it strong expertise in credit
origination with middle-market companies.
While the total regulatory capital rose to 15.9% as of March 31, 2011, Fitch
core capital was 12%. Given the very good track record in terms of asset
quality
and profitability, even in time of stress, Safra's capital base is considered
adequate even though its business model is relatively more concentrated than
other similarly rated universal banks. Also, the bank as a precautionary
measure
manages ample liquidity levels, while its deposits normally fund the totality
of
its loans.
Safra is 99.9% controlled by Joseph Safra and his family and was the sixth
largest privately owned bank in Brazil in terms of total assets as of December
2010.
