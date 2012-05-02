(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to DCP Midstream LLC's (BBB/Stable/A-2) $1 billion senior unsecured delayed-draw term loan facility due 2014. The company intends to use the proceeds from the term loan to fund a portion of its organic growth plans, particularly the Southern Hills and Sand Hills natural gas liquids pipeline projects. As of Dec. 31, 2011, DCP Midstream had total debt of $4.2 billion. Denver-based DCP is one of the largest natural gas gatherers, processors, and marketers, and the largest natural gas liquids producer in the U.S. DCP, a joint venture owned equally between Spectra Energy Corp. and Phillips 66, is rated 'BBB' and the outlook is stable. (For the corporate credit rating rationale, please see our summary analysis on DCP published on March 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 RATINGS LIST DCP Midstream LLC Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 Ratings Assigned DCP Midstream LLC $1 Bil. Senior Unsec. Delayed Draw Term Ln Fac Due 2014 BBB (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)