-- Harleysville Mutual Insurance Co. and its affiliates have successfully completed the previously announced merger with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.

-- We are raising our counterparty credit rating on Harleysville Group Inc. (HGI) to 'BBB+' and revising the outlook to stable. We are also raising our counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Harleysville's insurance affiliates to 'A' and maintaining a positive outlook.

-- At the same time, we are raising our rating on Harleysville Mutual Insurance Co. to 'A+/Stable' and subsequently withdrawing it.

-- The stable outlook on HGI reflects that of its new parent, since HGI is now a fully integrated subsidiary holding company of Nationwide. Rating Action On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its counterparty credit rating and financial strength ratings on Harleysville Mutual Insurance Co.'s affiliates (together, Harleysville) to 'A' from 'A-' and our counterparty credit rating on Harleysville Group Inc. (HGI) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'. At the same time, we raised our rating on Harleysville Mutual Insurance Co. to 'A+' from 'A-' and subsequently withdrew it. Our outlook on the insurance affiliates remains positive, while we have revised the outlook on HGI to stable. These multiple rating actions follow the announcement that Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. (A+/Stable/--) has successfully completed its merger with Harleysville. Our ratings on Nationwide and its subsidiaries are not affected by this action. Rationale We are raising our counterparty credit rating on HGI because we now view HGI as a fully integrated subsidiary holding company of Nationwide. We are applying a standard three-notch differential between the rating on Nationwide and its holding companies. At the same time, we raised our counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Harleysville's insurance affiliates to 'A' based on our view that these companies are what we consider strategically important to Nationwide per our group rating methodology criteria. We expect that the Harleysville affiliates will initially operate as a separate platform, but also expect Nationwide to fully standardize and align the affiliates' operational, financial, and enterprise risk management (ERM) strategies with those of the new parent. Nationwide has strong franchises in the personal property/casualty (P/C) sector, retirement savings, and life insurance industries, which has been supported by group's long-term and successful implementation of a multiple distribution channel strategy. This acquisition enhances Nationwide's national geographic footprint in the small commercial independent agency segment. Both Harleysville and Nationwide's operating results were affected by the significant number of natural catastrophes that occurred in 2011. Harleysville had a 2011 combined ratio of 119.9%, compared with 102.5% in 2010, with 11.6 points of catastrophe losses in 2011 versus 4.1 points in 2010. Nationwide's 2011 P/C operations had a combined ratio of 109.7%, compared with 100.3% in 2010. Outlook The outlook on HGI is stable and is tied to that of its parent Nationwide. We believe HGI is a fully integrated subsidiary holding company of Nationwide, so, if we changed the ratings or revised the outlook on Nationwide, we would revise those on HGI accordingly. The positive outlook on Harleysville's insurance affiliates is based on our expectation we will likely view the affiliates as core to Nationwide under our group rating methodology criteria in the next 12 to 24 months, once we believe Nationwide has successfully integrated the companies' operating, financial, underwriting, distribution, and ERM platforms. We also expect Harleysville to perform in line with Nationwide. We could revise the outlook to stable if Nationwide does not completely integrate Harleysville's insurance affiliates. Related Criteria And Research Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Upgraded

To From Harleysville Insurance Co. Harleysville Worcester Insurance Co. Harleysville Preferred Insurance Co. Harleysville Pennland Insurance Co. Harleysville Lake States Insurance Co. Harleysville Insurance Co. of New York Harleysville Insurance Co. of NJ Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A/Positive/-- A-/Positive/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A/Positive/-- A-/Positive/-- Harleysville Group Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB+ BBB- Subordinated BBB BB+ Preferred Stock BBB- BB Upgraded; Outlook Action

To From Harleysville Mutual Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A-/Positive/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A-/Positive/-- Harleysville Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- BBB-/Positive/-- Not Rated Action; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From Harleysville Insurance Co. of Ohio Mainland Insurance Co. Harleysville-Atlantic Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency NR A-/Positive/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency NR A-/Positive/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)