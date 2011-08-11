(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) LONDON, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sea Fort Securities Plc's notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The affirmations reflect the portfolio's performance plus the transaction's continued deleveraging and consequent building of credit enhancement (CE) as it approaches its scheduled maturity in January 2012. The Stable Outlook indicates the strong historical portfolio performance and the prospect of continued portfolio amortisation and deleveraging in the structure. The portfolio has amortised to EUR106m, 10.6% of the initial portfolio size from an initial pool of EUR1bn, which has resulted in the relative CE for all the rated notes significantly increasing since closing. In addition to the deleveraging effect, the portfolio has experienced limited defaults and delinquencies to date. In the analysis undertaken, the originator's internal credit scores and associated probability of default (PD) were used as a base case to determine the portfolio's loss severity. In addition, a stress case focussing on Finnish economic performance during the early 1990s was used for sensitivity testing. Although the portfolio has delevered significantly, obligor concentration has increased and this was addressed through applying obligor concentration stresses in line with Fitch's SME criteria to default probabilities, recovery rates and pairwise correlations for the largest obligors. Sea Fort Securities Plc is a synthetic securitisation of an initial EUR1bn revolving reference pool of loans and credit facilities granted by Sampo Bank Plc to small- and medium-sized entities, large corporate entities and financial institutions in Finland. Sea Fort Securities Plc is a limited liability special purpose vehicle incorporated under the laws of Ireland. The proceeds from initial issuance remain invested in a 'AAA' Dexia Municipal Agency (Dexia) covered bond. Sampo Bank Plc plays a number of key roles within the transaction, notably as CDS counterparty and put option counterparty (for disposal of the covered bonds at par). Sampo Bank Plc is not currently publicly rated by Fitch. However some of the risks associated with this are mitigated through prepayments of amounts due under the CDS and through the maintenance of overcollateralisation of the collateral. The rating actions are as follows: EUR22,850,000 class A notes (ISIN XS0259821006): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook EUR22,000,000 class B notes (ISIN XS0259821345): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Stable Outlook EUR14,500,000 class C notes (ISIN XS0259821428): affirmed at 'Asf'; Stable Outlook EUR14,500,000 class D notes (ISIN XS0259821691): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Stable Outlook EUR15,000,000 class E notes (ISIN XS0259821774): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Stable Outlook Contact: Lead Surveillance Analyst Galen Moloney Senior Director +44 203 530 1561 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Surveillance Analyst Carol Pang Associate Director +44 20 3530 1275 Committee Chairperson Matthias Neugebauer Senior Director +44 20 3530 1099 (New York Ratings team) (email: Edith.honan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: edith.honan.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-6323))