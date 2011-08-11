(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
LONDON, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sea Fort Securities Plc's
notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The affirmations reflect the portfolio's performance plus the transaction's
continued deleveraging and consequent building of credit enhancement (CE) as it
approaches its scheduled maturity in January 2012. The Stable Outlook indicates
the strong historical portfolio performance and the prospect of continued
portfolio amortisation and deleveraging in the structure.
The portfolio has amortised to EUR106m, 10.6% of the initial portfolio size
from
an initial pool of EUR1bn, which has resulted in the relative CE for all the
rated notes significantly increasing since closing. In addition to the
deleveraging effect, the portfolio has experienced limited defaults and
delinquencies to date.
In the analysis undertaken, the originator's internal credit scores and
associated probability of default (PD) were used as a base case to determine
the
portfolio's loss severity. In addition, a stress case focussing on Finnish
economic performance during the early 1990s was used for sensitivity testing.
Although the portfolio has delevered significantly, obligor concentration has
increased and this was addressed through applying obligor concentration
stresses
in line with Fitch's SME criteria to default probabilities, recovery rates and
pairwise correlations for the largest obligors.
Sea Fort Securities Plc is a synthetic securitisation of an initial EUR1bn
revolving reference pool of loans and credit facilities granted by Sampo Bank
Plc to small- and medium-sized entities, large corporate entities and financial
institutions in Finland. Sea Fort Securities Plc is a limited liability special
purpose vehicle incorporated under the laws of Ireland. The proceeds from
initial issuance remain invested in a 'AAA' Dexia Municipal Agency (Dexia)
covered bond.
Sampo Bank Plc plays a number of key roles within the transaction, notably as
CDS counterparty and put option counterparty (for disposal of the covered bonds
at par). Sampo Bank Plc is not currently publicly rated by Fitch. However some
of the risks associated with this are mitigated through prepayments of amounts
due under the CDS and through the maintenance of overcollateralisation of the
collateral.
The rating actions are as follows:
EUR22,850,000 class A notes (ISIN XS0259821006): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable
Outlook
EUR22,000,000 class B notes (ISIN XS0259821345): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Stable
Outlook
EUR14,500,000 class C notes (ISIN XS0259821428): affirmed at 'Asf'; Stable
Outlook
EUR14,500,000 class D notes (ISIN XS0259821691): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Stable
Outlook
EUR15,000,000 class E notes (ISIN XS0259821774): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Stable
Outlook
