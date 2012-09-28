Sept 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Dallas-based Dean Foods Co. (B+/Positive/--) and its
subsidiary, Dean Holding Co., currently are unchanged following the company's
announcement that it recently decided to explore a transaction that may result
in the sale of its Morningstar business.
Dean Foods said it has not yet identified a buyer for Morningstar, which is
one of Dean Foods' higher margin businesses. It has not disclosed the potential
use of the proceeds. We would evaluate the effect of a sale of Morningstar on
our ratings at the time of the transaction, if any, and/or when more details
become available.
We would evaluate any sale in terms of its potential impact on Dean Foods'
existing "fair" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile. A divestiture of Morningstar could weaken Dean Foods' business risk
profile, and the loss of earnings and the application of any sale proceeds could
have an impact on the company's financial risk profile.