(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-2' short-term commercial paper (CP) rating to Houston, Texas-based FMC Technologies Inc.'s $1.0 billion 4(2) CP program. The 'BBB' rating and stable outlook on FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI), which provides engineered equipment to the energy industry, reflect the company's solid competitive position, geographically diverse sales base, and strong credit measures for the current ratings. The ratings also take into account the high degree of pricing competition in FTI's core markets, its dependence on the capital-spending patterns of customers in this cyclical industry, and the company's somewhat smaller scale of operations and narrower product offerings compared with some of its peers. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on FMC Technologies published on Dec. 11, 2011). RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST FMC Technologies Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Rating $1.0 bil 4(2) commercial paper program A-2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)