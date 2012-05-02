UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
May 2 Moody's raises HealthSouth corporate family rating to Ba3 from B1; outlook stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
* BHP customer "not too worried" over strike given ample stocks