Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on DuPage
County, Illinois' (the county) bonds:
--$161.8 million unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds affirmed at
'AAA';
--$47.9 million limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds affirmed at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
ULTGO bonds are secured by the county's full faith and credit and its ad valorem
taxing power, without limitation as to rate or amount. LTGO bonds are secured by
an ad valorem tax, subject to limitation as to amount. Pursuant to the counties
code, the tax levied to pay bonds issued pursuant to the Courthouse Statute may
not exceed 0.05% of the value of all taxable value in the county. Furthermore,
pursuant to the Debt Reform Act, the bonds are payable solely from the debt
service extension base (the base), which is the amount equal to that portion of
the extension for the 1994 levy year that was levied for non-referendum debt
service. The county may issue additional bonds payable from the base so long as
the total debt service on all debt subject to the limitation does not exceed the
base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUPERIOR SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE: The county maintains high wealth levels and a
low unemployment rate.
PROXIMITY TO CHICAGO: Nearby Chicago provides abundant employment opportunities
to supplement those offered within the county's deep and diverse local economy.
SOUND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The county has consistently generated surpluses,
increasing already high fund balance levels.
MINIMAL DIRECT DEBT: Direct debt levels are very low, with rapid amortization.
Overall debt is also moderate.
WEAK PENSION FUNDING: The employee pension plan is notably underfunded, though
the overall unfunded liability is manageable.
NO RATING DISTINCTION: Fitch makes no rating distinction between the ULTGO and
LTGO ratings due to the financial flexibility offered by the county's high
reserve levels.
CREDIT PROFILE
SUBURBAN CHICAGO COUNTY WITH STRONG SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE
DuPage County's central location in the Chicago metropolitan area, superior
school districts, and excellent transportation network continue to attract both
a highly skilled workforce and vibrant businesses. The county's stable
employment base consists of a diverse mix of health care, schools, government
research facilities, and corporate headquarters.
The county unemployment rate stood at 7.6% as of July 2012, which was well below
both the state (9.3%) and national (8.6%) averages. Wealth levels are greatly
above state and national averages. County residents are well-educated with 45%
achieving higher education versus 29% for the national average.
After years of robust growth, the county's assessed value has declined since
2010, and declines are expected to continue for the next few years. Full market
value is still noteworthy at $113,154 per capita. The tax base is diverse with
the top 10 property taxpayers accounting for less than 2% of total assessed
valuation. The county's abundant transportation assets and employment
opportunities coupled with its location proximate to Chicago help position the
county as a desirable place to live and work.
The county is projecting future growth from the 2013 commencement of
construction on Western Access, a multi-billion dollar project to make O'Hare
Airport more accessible from DuPage County, which makes up the western border of
the airport, and other areas west of the airport. The project is expected to
last until 2025 and is projected to create 13,000 construction jobs and 65,000
permanent jobs.
CONSISTENTLY HEALTHY FINANCIAL FUNDAMENTALS
The county has exhibited strong financial margins with consistently elevated
general fund balances. High fund balance levels offset potential concerns
regarding the county's dependence on an economically sensitive sales tax, which
comprises approximately 50% of general fund revenues.
The county ended fiscal year 2011 with a $1.7 million general fund operating
surplus (1.1% of spending), increasing its unrestricted fund balance (the sum of
committed, assigned and unassigned as per GASB 54) to $61.8 million or a high
38.5% of spending. The surplus was driven by a $4.4 million (5.8%) increase in
sales tax revenues and active management of expenditures. Income tax revenue
also increased $1.4 million as the state partially caught up on delayed
remittances of income tax payments. These increases offset a $6 million decline
in court fees, fines and forfeitures, largely from a sharp decline in traffic
violations.
For fiscal year 2012, the county is currently performing slightly better than
budget, which was balanced. Sales tax revenue is up 3.6% versus a budgeted 3.5%
increase. Expenses have been actively managed through shared services and by
shifting health insurance costs to employees. The recently released fiscal year
2013 general fund budget is balanced, assuming a 3% increase in sales tax
revenues and a small reduction in headcount.
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN
The direct debt burden is extremely low at $339 per capita and 0.3% of market
value, as the county historically has had few capital improvement needs. Overall
debt totals a moderate $3,929 per capita or 3.5% of full market value, primarily
consisting of debt for local schools. Principal amortization is rapid with 67%
repaid in 10 years. Maximum annual debt service is average at 11% as a
percentage of general fund spending.
SUBPAR PENSION FUNDING
Pensions are provided through a state plan, and the county pays the amount
required by the state. Funding is somewhat weak at 57% using a 7% rate of return
assumption. After paying slightly below the annual required contribution (ARC)
in fiscal years 2010 and 2011 due to a state-authorized pension holiday, the
county has returned to paying its full ARC, which is 14% of total expenses.
As of December 2011, the county had a $197 million unfunded actuarial accrued
pension liability. If the liability were bonded out, the county's direct debt
burden would inch up to $547 per capita or 0.4% of market value. The county
provides an implicit subsidy for other post-employment benefits that generate a
minimal obligation.