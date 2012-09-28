Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the program rating of 'AA' to Warren
County School District, PA's (the district) limited tax general obligation
(LTGO) bonds:
--$17,980,000 (est.), Qualified Zone Academy Bonds - Direct Subsidy, Series of
2012 (Federally Taxable).
The 'AA' rating is based on the qualification of the bonds for participation in
Pennsylvania's School Credit Enhancement Intercept Program (Intercept Program)
which is rated 'AA' by Fitch.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale on or about Oct. 9, 2012.
Proceeds are being used to fund the Eisenhower Middle/High School project.
The Rating Outlook is Negative, reflecting the Negative Outlook on the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's general obligation (GO) bonds.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by protections under the Pennsylvania School Credit
Enhancement Law as well as by the district's full faith, credit and taxing
power, within the limits provided by law. In the event the district does not
make scheduled sinking fund payments the Secretary of Education shall withhold
state school aid otherwise payable to the district and direct it to the paying
agent.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ONE NOTCH BELOW STATE RATING: Direct state payment pledges and intercept
programs for school districts are typically rated one notch below the GO rating
of the state. Fitch rates the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's GO bonds 'AA+' with
a Negative Outlook.
SOUND INTERCEPT PROGRAM MECHANICS: The Intercept Program requires the
withholding of state appropriations and their direct payment to bondholders or
their paying agents in the event of a failure by the district to make debt
service or sinking fund payments as scheduled.
STRONG DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Fiscal year 2012 unaudited state aid to the
district covered fiscal 2012 debt service requirements by 11.7x and maximum
annual debt service (MADS) by 10.8x, well above the 1.25x-1.50x range Fitch
requires for application of the Intercept Program rating.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CHANGE IN STATE RATING: A change in the Commonwealth's GO rating, upon which
the Intercept Program is rated.
CREDIT PROFILE
PROGRAM RATING ONE NOTCH BELOW STATE RATING
The state's general credit condition - expressed through the state GO rating -
is a key rating consideration for the enhancement program, since the same
factors considered in rating GO bonds affect the state's ability to support the
payment of local debt. The 'AA' program rating and Negative Outlook is one notch
below the Commonwealth's GO rating of 'AA+' and Negative Outlook. Key state
rating drivers include reduced flexibility amid growing pension costs, solid
economic profile, and moderate debt burden. For more information on the state's
rating, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates Pennsylvania's $361MM GOs 'AA+';
Outlook Remains Negative' dated July 19, 2012, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
SOUND INTERCEPT PROGRAM MECHANICS
The mechanics of the enhancement program provide for the intercept of current
and future state funds due to Pennsylvania school districts to avert missed debt
service payments. Section 633 of Pennsylvania's Public School Code, as amended
by Act 154 of 1998 and in concert with provisions detailed in an interagency
memorandum of agreement dated Feb. 25, 1999, states the Commonwealth's Secretary
of Education shall intercept any state appropriations due to the district and
direct them to the paying agent upon a missed sinking fund payment. A sinking
fund structure with payments due to a paying agent no less than 10 days before
the debt service payment date is necessary for application of the program rating
to ensure full and timely payment. The sinking fund deposit dates for the bonds
are each March 1 and Sept. 1, 15 days prior to the March 15 and Sept. 15
principal and interest payment dates on the bonds.
STRONG COVERAGE BY STATE AID PAYMENTS
Fitch requires no less than 1.25x MADS coverage by interceptable state aid for
application of the Intercept Program rating. Fiscal year 2012 unaudited state
aid to the district covered fiscal 2012 debt service requirements by 11.7x and
MADS by 10.8x, well in excess of Fitch's requirement.
For more information on Pennsylvania's School District Credit Enhancement
Program, see the press release dated Aug. 18, 2011, which is also available at
www.fitchratings.com.