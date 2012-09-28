OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on 35 tranches from 23 U.S. synthetic CDO transactions and removed 31 from CreditWatch positive. -- We lowered our ratings on seven tranches from four U.S. synthetic CDO transactions and removed them from CreditWatch negative. -- We affirmed our ratings on seven tranches from three U.S. synthetic CDO transactions. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on 35 tranches from 23 corporate-backed synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions and removed 31 from CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we lowered seven tranche ratings from four structured finance-backed synthetic CDO transactions and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. In addition, we affirmed seven ratings from three corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions (see list). The upgrades affected synthetic CDOs that experienced a combination of upward rating migration in their underlying reference portfolios, seasoning of the underlying reference names, and an increase in the synthetic rated overcollateralization (SROC) ratios above 100% at higher rating levels as of the September review and at our projection of the SROC ratios in 90 days assuming no credit migration. The downgrades affected structured finance-backed synthetic CDOs whose underlying referenced names have experienced a number of CreditWatch negative placements and had SROC ratios that fell below 100%. The affirmations affect synthetic CDOs that had appropriate credit support at the current rating levels. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, Sept. 30, 2010 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009 -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009 RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS Aphex Capital MOTIVE Series 2004-C Rating Class To From A B- (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos Archstone Synthetic CDO II SPC Rating Class To From A-1 AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos A-2 AA+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos D-2 A- (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos Athenee CDO PLC Series 2007-6 Rating Class To From Tranche B BB (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Pos Cloverie PLC Series 2005-56 Rating Class To From A CCC+ (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg Cloverie PLC EUR100 mil Floating Rate Credit Linked Notes Series 2007-44 Rating Class To From Notes B+ (sf) B (sf)/Watch Pos Cloverie PLC EUR50 mil Floating Rate Credit Linked Notes Series 2007-43 Rating Class To From Notes B+ (sf) B (sf)/Watch Pos Credit Default Swap US$10 mil Swap Risk Rating-Protection Buyer, CDS Reference #CA1119131 Rating Class To From Tranche BB+srb (sf) BBsrb (sf)/Watch Pos Eirles Two Ltd. Series 241 Rating Class To From CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 Series 1 Rating Class To From A3-$LMS BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 Series 6 Rating Class To From A1A-$LMS A+ (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Pos Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2005-1 Rating Class To From II A A+ (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Pos II B A+ (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Pos Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2006-4 Rating Class To From II A+ (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Pos IIIB BBB (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos Newport Waves CDO Series 1 Rating Class To From A1-$LS BB+ (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Pos A3-$LMS BB+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos Newport Waves CDO Series 2 Rating Class To From A1-$FMS BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos A1-$LS BB+ (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Pos A1A-$LS BB+ (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Pos A1B-$LS BB (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Pos A3-$LMS BB- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Pos A3A-$LMS BB- (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Pos A7-$LS CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) Newport Waves CDO Series 4 Rating Class To From A3-YLS BB+ (sf) CCC (sf)/Watch Pos Newport Waves CDO Series 5 Rating Class To From A1-$LMS BBB+ (sf) BB+ (sf) A3-$LMS BB+ (sf) B+ (sf) Newport Waves CDO Series 8 Rating Class To From A3-ELS BB- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Pos Newport Waves CDO Series 7 Rating Class To From A1-ELS BB+ (sf) BB- (sf) Newport Waves CDO Series 9 Rating Class To From A1-GLS BB+ (sf) BB- (sf) North Street Referenced Linked Notes 2005-9 Ltd. Rating Class To From E AAA (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Pos F BB+ (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Pos Omega Capital Investments PLC Series 19 Rating Class To From S-1E BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos Pegasus 2007-1 Ltd. Rating Class To From A1 B- (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg A2 B- (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg Prelude Europe CDO Ltd. Series 2006-1 Rating Class To From Notes B+ (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Pos REVE SPC EUR50 mil, JPY3 bil, US$154 mil REVE SPC Dryden XVII Notes Series 2007-1 Rating Class To From JSS Ser23 BBB- (sf) BBB- (sf) A Series 4 BB (sf) BB (sf) A Series 7 BB (sf) BB (sf) A Series 9 BB (sf) BB (sf) A Series18 B+ (sf) B+ (sf) Rutland Rated Investments Series LYNDEN 2006-1 (21) Rating Class To From A1-L BB+ (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Pos Rutland Rated Investments EUR5 mil, US$197 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-1 Rating Class To From A2-$LS A+ (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Pos Rutland Rated Investments US$105 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-2 Rating Class To From A1-$LS BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos Seawall 2007-2 (AAA Synthetic ReREMIC) Ltd. Rating Class To From A B+ (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg B B+ (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg Seawall 2007-3 (AAA Synthetic ReREMIC) Ltd. Rating Class To From A B+ (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg B B+ (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg