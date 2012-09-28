Overview -- U.S. marketing services company Catalina Marketing Corp.'s operating trends have weakened due to a reduction in marketing spending by consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, a rise in commodity prices affecting clients, and media and marketing services fragmentation. -- We are lowering our long-term rating on Checkout Holding Corp. to 'B' from 'B+', while lowering all related issue-level ratings on the company's debt. -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance could rebound slightly in 2013, but likely not sufficiently relative to long-term risks. Rating Action On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Checkout Holding Corp. to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we lowered all related issue-level ratings on the company's debt. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that despite the potential for an improvement in near-term operating trends at Catalina, credit metrics should remain weak for the 'B+' rating over the next 12 months. Since the company took a special dividend in 2010, debt leverage has increased roughly two turns as a result of weak revenue and cost trends and EBITDA declines. The 'B' rating reflects our view of the company's fairly aggressive financial policy and the competitive nature of the advertising and marketing services industry. We view Catalina's business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria) in light of these competitive factors, tempered by still high customer renewal rates and an entrenched position with retailers. We continue to assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflecting Catalina's high capital investment requirements, high debt leverage, and an aggressive financial policy that has led to a special dividend in the past. The consumer promotion marketplace is highly competitive with other advertising and marketing services via TV, radio, the Internet, and direct mail. We expect the company will continue to face pressure from media fragmentation via social media and digital alternatives as customers evaluate the effectiveness of promotional spending. Catalina's point of sale (POS) coupon technology and its large installed base of retailers and major consumer packaged goods customers provide it with a degree of differentiation from new direct competition. This has afforded the company a healthy EBITDA margin, although in recent quarters the company has experienced pressure on top lines and margins as the weak economy and high redemption rates caused consumer packaged goods companies to pull pack promotional spending. Our 2012 base-case assumption for the second half of 2012 includes flat- to low-single-digit percent revenue and EBITDA trends. We assume a continuation of sequential growth that occurred in the second quarter, which signals the core business could be turning around. Catalina will also encounter easier comparisons in the second half of the year. This scenario incorporates our assumption that manufacturers could continue to spend cautiously on promotion but that commodity price pressure may be temporarily stabilized. In 2013, we expect flat to modestly positive revenue and EBITDA trends, but further economic weakening could cause us to scale back our expectations. We anticipate that the company's EBITDA margin will improve in the second half of 2012 as revenue rebounds from current levels as a result of positive operating leverage and that full-year margins should be down roughly 200 basis points (bps). In the quarter ended June 30, 2012, performance was in line with our expectations as Catalina's revenue grew 4% year over year, and its EBITDA declined 9%. The EBITDA margin contracted by roughly 300 bps in the first half of 2012 as a result of increased headcount associated with digital and mobile offerings. Last year, the company's operating performance suffered from a reduction in CPG coupon volumes, but this trend has reversed itself in the second quarter. The company's domestic marketing services segment (CMS), which contributes a significant majority of EBITDA, experienced 9% growth in revenue and relatively flat EBITDA in the second quarter. This came as a result of higher selling, general, and administration expenses stemming from a rise in headcount associated with digital and mobile offerings. Catalina's ratio of total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases) increased sharply to 7.1x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from about 5.5x for the same period of last year, as a result of deterioration in EBITDA and payment-in-kind (PIK) accrual on the discount notes. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of total interest for the same period was 1.6x, from 2.3x in 2011. We believe that leverage could decrease to the high-6x area at year-end 2012, based on our expectation of modest EBITDA growth for the remainder of the year. We also expect that lease-adjusted interest coverage will remain in the mid-1x area in 2012. For 2013, we have assumed flat to modest revenue and EBITDA trends will result in leverage in the mid- to high-6x area and interest coverage in the mid- to high-1x area. EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow was moderate at 20% over the last 12 months from 40% last year, largely resulting from economic conditions. We expect conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow will improve modestly to the mid-20% area in 2012 and 2013. Liquidity We believe that Catalina has "adequate" sources of liquidity (based on our criteria) to more than cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of Catalina's liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We believe that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months. -- The amended credit agreement has no maintenance financial covenants. -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Catalina's liquidity sources as of June 30, 2012, included cash balances of $93.3 million and full availability on its $71 million revolving credit facility due Oct. 1, 2016, and $29 million on Oct. 1, 2013. We continue to expect that capital expenditures related to the company's growth strategy will likely absorb a major portion of its cash flow from operations. Over the next 12 months, we expect discretionary cash flow of between $50 million and $60 million. We expect Catalina's debt repayment, including scheduled amortization, to be minimal over the intermediate term. The non-extended portion of the term loan matures in 2014. However, debt maturities will be significant in 2015, when the $330 million 10.5% senior notes and the PIK senior discount notes mature together, totaling roughly $750 million. The company faces refinancing risks in relation to these maturities. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Checkout Holding Corp., to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's operating performance could rebound slightly in 2013, but likely not sufficiently relative to long-term risks. We could lower the rating over the intermediate term if it appears a long-term structural shift will cause EBITDA declines to persist. We could also lower the rating if discretionary cash flow swings negative if total interest coverage approaches the low-1x area. Although unlikely given recent operating trends and financial policy, we could raise the rating if we become convinced that operating trends have stabilized, resulting in a more stable earnings pattern, and if debt leverage were to fall below 6x on a permanent basis. Ratings List Downgraded To From Checkout Holding Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 6 6 Catalina Marketing Corp. Senior Secured B+ BB- Recovery Rating 2 2 Senior Unsecured CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 6 6 Subordinated CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.