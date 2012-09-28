Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings affirms ratings on the following CNL Commercial
Mortgage 2001-2 loan backed adjustable rate certificates:
--Class A at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class B at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable.
The rating actions reflect stable performance, growing credit enhancement, and
strong loss coverage levels. The transaction has continued to perform within
Fitch's expectations with cumulative net losses of 1.11%, to date.
The Stable Rating Outlook designation for the notes reflects Fitch's view that
ratings are not expected to change within the next 12 months, based on current
performance and current obligor concentrations. However, Fitch will continue to
monitor the series as the transaction continues to amortize. As the obligor
count for the pool continues to decline and tail risk increases, Fitch will
review the transaction for potential ratings action or withdrawals.
In reviewing the transactions, Fitch took into account analytical considerations
outlined in Fitch's 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', issued June 6,
2012, including asset quality, credit enhancement, financial structure, legal
structure, and originator and servicer quality.
Fitch's analysis incorporated a review of collateral characteristics, in
particular, focusing on delinquent and defaulted loans within the pool. All
loans over 60 days delinquent were deemed defaulted loans. In instances of no
current delinquency performance, Fitch looks to the worst 24-month delinquency
average for the pool as its assumed default expectation. The defaulted loans
were applied loss and recovery expectations based on collateral type and
historical recovery performance to establish an expected net loss assumption for
the transaction. Fitch stressed the cash flows generated by the underlying
assets by applying its expected net loss assumption. Furthermore, Fitch applied
a loss multiplier to evaluate break-even cash flow runs to determine the level
of expected cumulative losses the structure can withstand at a given rating
level. The loss multiplier scale utilized is consistent with that of other
commercial asset backed security (ABS) transactions.
Additionally, to review possible concentration risks within the pool, Fitch
evaluated the impact of the default of the largest performing obligors. Similar
to the analysis detailed above, Fitch applied loss and recovery expectations to
the performing obligors based on collateral type and historical recovery
performance. The expected loss assumption was then compared to the credit
support available to the outstanding notes given Fitch's expected losses on the
currently defaulted loans.
Consistent with the obligor approach detailed in 'Criteria for Rating U.S.
Equipment Lease and Loan ABS', dated Jan. 12, 2012, Fitch applied losses from
the largest performing obligors commensurate with the individual rating
category. The number of obligors ranges from 20 at 'AAA' to five at 'B'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)