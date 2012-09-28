Overview
-- U.S. real estate franchising and brokerage company Realogy Corp. has
begun marketing a proposed IPO of its common stock.
-- Realogy expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to repay debt.
-- We are placing ratings on the company, including the 'CCC' corporate
credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We will monitor Realogy's progress toward completing the proposed IPO
in order to resolve the CreditWatch listing.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed ratings on
Realogy Corp., including the 'CCC' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch
with positive implications. The action follows the company's amended S-1
filing today, which commences the active marketing period for a proposed $1
billion IPO of Realogy's common stock. Concurrent with and in addition to the
IPO, Realogy expects about $1.9 billion in convertible debt to convert common
stock. Realogy expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to repay $650 million
in 13.5% second-lien notes due 2017, $64 million in 10.5% senior unsecured
notes due 2014, $41 million in 11% senior pay-in-kind (PIK) notes due 2014, to
redeem $207 million in principal amount of 11% convertible notes due 2018, and
to pay fees and expenses and other anticipated costs.
In the event Realogy completes its proposed IPO, we expect to take the
following rating actions:
-- We will raise the corporate credit rating three notches to 'B' from
'CCC'.
-- We will raise the issue-level rating on the first-lien senior secured
debt two notches to 'B+' from 'B-' and revise the recovery rating on this debt
to '2' from '1'.
-- We will raise the issue-level rating on the first-and-a-half lien
senior secured debt two notches to 'CCC+' from 'CCC-' and revise the recovery
rating on this debt to '6' from '5'.
-- We will raise the issue-level rating on the senior unsecured and
subordinated debt three notches to 'CCC+' from 'CC'. The recovery rating on
this debt will remain '6'.
The downward recovery rating revisions on the first-lien and 1.5-lien debt
would reflect weaker recovery prospects for these lenders under our simulated
default scenario. With the lower debt service levels pro forma for the IPO and
debt conversion, Realogy's EBITDA would have to decline farther to trigger a
payment default compared with the company's existing capital structure. This
would reduce Realogy's enterprise value and first-lien and 1.5 lien recovery
prospects in a default scenario.
Rationale
The CreditWatch positive listing on the company's existing 'CCC' corporate
credit rating reflects the prospects that Realogy may complete the IPO and
debt conversion over the near term. These actions would result in a
significant reduction of approximately $2.8 billion in debt (compared with
$7.6 billion in reported funded and securitization debt as of June 2012) and
the decrease of approximately $330 million in interest expense (compared with
$672 million in the 12 months ended June 2012).
In the event of the completion of the IPO and debt conversion, the three-notch
upgrade to a 'B' corporate credit rating on Realogy Corp. would reflect
significant deleveraging and debt service relief for the company, although our
assessment of the company's financial risk profile would remain "highly
leveraged," according to our criteria. Pro forma for the completion of the
IPO, our measure of total lease and securitization adjusted debt to EBITDA
(leverage) would decline to about 9.5x from 16x as of June 2012. Incorporating
our current expectation of EBITDA growth in the second half of 2012 and in
2013, this pro forma leverage measure would improve to about 8x by December
2012 and to the low-7x area in 2013. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest
expense would increase to around 1.5x from 0.7x as of June 2012. Incorporating
our current estimate of EBITDA growth in the second half of 2012 and in 2013,
this pro forma coverage measure would improve to the high-1x area in 2012 and
in 2013. In addition, in the event of the completion of the IPO and debt
conversion, we believe Realogy's liquidity profile would be "adequate,"
according to our criteria, based on improved interest coverage, materially
improved levels of free cash flow, adequate cash balances, and sufficient
EBITDA cushion compared with credit facility covenant levels to withstand a
15% decline in forecasted EBITDA.
The rating also reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile
as "satisfactory," according to our criteria. This is based on Realogy's
strong residential real estate brokerage brands, including CENTURY 21,
Coldwell Banker, The Corcoran Group, ERA, and Sotheby's; good market position;
and geographic diversity.
Our current operating performance estimates for Realogy are based on, and
include, the following assumptions and expectations:
-- Our economists' belief the U.S. residential housing market may be
experiencing a recovery in terms of existing home sales, as existing home
inventory levels are down significantly, housing affordability has improved
and mortgage rates are at historic lows.
-- FannieMae's current forecast is for existing home sales to increase 8%
in 2012 and 3% in 2013, and for median home prices to increase 2% in 2012 and
to be flat in 2013. The National Association of Realtors' (NAR) current
forecast is for existing home sales to increase 9% in 2012 and 8% in 2013, and
for median home prices to increase 5% in 2012 and 5% in 2013.
-- However, risks to a U.S. residential housing recovery still include
houses in the process of, or likely to be in, foreclosure. Mortgage data
provider CoreLogic estimated 1.3 million homes were in the national
foreclosure inventory as of July 2012 from 1.5 million as of July 2011. We
believe it could take a few more years to clear the supply of distressed homes
on the national market. In addition, mortgage underwriting standards remain
tight compared with a few years ago, and this may constrain the pace of the
housing recovery.
-- Given these housing industry drivers and risks, we have assumed that
the increase in home sale transaction sides at Realogy is around 10% in 2012.
Realogy has achieved near these levels of increases in transaction sides in
the first half of 2012. We assume company-wide home sale transaction sides
increase in the mid single digits in 2013.
-- We have assumed the average price of homes that Realogy sells
increases in the mid single digits in the franchising business and in the low
single digits in the owned brokerage business in 2012. We assume home prices
increase in the low single digits in 2013.
-- Based on these drivers, we believe EBITDA will increase in the low- to
mid-20% area in 2012 and in the 10% area in 2013.
-- Under this scenario, we believe pro forma leverage will improve to
about 8x by December 2012 and to the low-7x area in 2013, and that pro forma
EBITDA coverage of interest expense will improve to the high-1x area in 2012
and in 2013, due to EBITDA growth and potential debt reduction from the
planned IPO and debt conversion.
Recovery analysis
We will publish an updated recovery report upon the resolution of this
CreditWatch listing.
CreditWatch
We will monitor Realogy's progress toward completing the proposed IPO in order
to resolve the CreditWatch listing.
In the event Realogy does not complete the IPO and debt conversion, we believe
Realogy would need to access external capital or rely on sponsor Apollo for an
equity injection over the near term to cover a financing shortfall due to high
levels of interest expense in the current capital structure. This may put
downward pressure on the current rating.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed on CreditWatch
To From
Realogy Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Watch Pos/-- CCC/Developing/--
Senior Secured Credit Facilities B-/Watch Pos B-
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Secured Notes CCC-/Watch Pos CCC-
Recovery Rating 5 5
Senior Unsecured CC/Watch Pos CC
Recovery Rating 6 6
Subordinated CC/Watch Pos CC
Recovery Rating 6 6