Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has placed West Penn Allegheny Health
System's(WPAHS) 'B+' rating on Rating Watch Negative, in response to the
system's announcement today that it has notified Highmark, Inc. that the system
is released from its obligations under an affiliation agreement signed by the
two companies last November.
The rating action applies to $737 million series of 2007A health system
revenue bonds issued by the Allegheny County Hospital Development Authority.
Fitch's last rating commentary noted that the failure of WPAHS to finalize the
affiliation agreement with insurer Highmark would lead to downward rating
pressure. Fitch is assessing the effect of the announcement and monitoring
developments, and will take rating action as appropriate.