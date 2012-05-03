(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 3 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Da Vinci Synthetic plc's class A and B notes Rating on Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed the class C notes, as follows: EUR25.9m Class A floating-rate notes: 'B-sf'; maintained on RWN EUR20.8m Class B floating-rate notes: 'CCCsf'; maintained on RWN EUR7.7m Class C floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Estimate 0% The notes were originally placed on RWN following American Airlines' announcement that it has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code in 2011. As of the last servicer report in March 2012, no credit event has been called on American Airlines and the transaction's exposure to American Airlines was USD7.9m (equivalent to EUR6.35m at the transaction specific exchange rate). The reference obligation amount related to American Airlines is reduced from USD8.9m as of September 2011. Should this exposure further reduce, prior to any credit event being called, this would likely result in the affirmation of the Class A notes. The transaction is a synthetic securitisation of a portfolio of financial leases and loans secured on aircrafts and associated aircraft collateral. Merrill Lynch International Bank (MLI) entered into a credit default swap (CDS) with Intesa Sanpaolo (IntesaSP) under which it sells protection on a reference portfolio of up to USD650m. All financial leases or loan obligations (the reference portfolio) relate to the financing or refinancing of aircrafts. Under the terms and conditions of the CDS documentation, bankruptcy of an airline constitutes a credit event if the reference claims do not continue to be serviced by the relevant airline or the reference obligations become accelerated. Under the CDS, Intesa SP has a period of 180 days from when it becomes aware that a credit event has occurred to issue a credit event notice. Upon delivery of the credit event notice, IntesaSP has a maximum of one year to deliver the required certifications to the seller of the CDS counterparty to prove that the credit event is eligible for payment. In such event, it would trigger the loss determination mechanism, and the ultimate loss for the transaction will depend on the value realised from the respective aircrafts. American Airlines' reference claims related to two MD-83 aircraft, which Fitch expects to have limited recovery value. Hence if a credit event notice is served, Fitch expects the class C notes to suffer a loss of approximately EUR7m. The agency will continue to monitor this transaction, the airline sector and the market value of aircrafts and take rating action on the notes as appropriate. The agency will review the transaction as soon as new information with regards to the course of action taken by IntesaSP made available to the agency allows for a detailed and differentiated reassessment of the transaction's performance. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)