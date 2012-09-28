Overview
-- American National Insurance Co. (ANICO) and its related subsidiaries
continue to meet operating objectives and maintain capital strength.
-- We are affirming our ratings on the core and strategically important
operating companies within the ANICO group. The outlook on these ratings is
stable.
-- We are revising the group status of Garden State Life Insurance Co. to
nonstrategically important from strategically important and lowering our
rating on that company to 'BBB' from 'A-'.
-- Subsequently. we are withdrawing our ratings on American National
Property & Casualty Co. and its wholly owned subsidiary American National
General Insurance (together ANPAC), and Garden State at the issuer's request.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
the core and strategically important operating companies of the American
National Insurance Co. group, including ANICO, American National Life
Insurance Co. of New York (ANICONY), American National Life Insurance Co. of
Texas, and ANPAC--all of which we deem to be core to the group--as well as our
ratings on Standard Life & Accident Insurance Co. of Texas, which we consider
to be strategically important to the group. The outlook on these ratings
remains stable.
We have also revised our view of the group status of Garden State to
nonstrategically important from strategically important and lowered our rating
on Garden State to 'BBB' from 'A-'. The outlook remains stable. Subsequently,
we withdrew the ratings on ANPAC and Garden State at the issuer's request.
Rationale
The insurer financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on ANICO and
its related operating companies are based primarily on the group's diversified
business segments, broad array of product offerings, and the diversified
distribution channels that support them. The group's life and annuity
businesses have also been consistently profitable, offsetting certain
weaknesses in other operating segments, notably the property and casualty
(P/C) operations. In our opinion, the group's financial profile, including its
capitalization and sources of liquidity, are relative ratings strengths. We
also believe the group has adequate financial flexibility with minimal
outstanding debt (associated with future funding commitments) and, as a public
company, could access public equity markets if necessary.
While ANPAC has been affected by the increased frequency and severity of
severe weather events, management has taken a number of steps to address the
negative effect on operating performance by limiting certain risk exposures,
undertaking price increases, and materially increasing its catastrophic
reinsurance coverage. While ANPAC has incurred an operating loss through the
first half of 2012, its performance is greatly improved over recent periods,
and the seasonal nature of its business suggests that financial performance
will improve through the remainder of 2012. ANPAC's financial profile is a
rating strength as it continues to maintain very strong capital and liquidity.
The outlook remains stable.
The change in the group status of Garden State to nonstrategically important
from strategically important reflects the general decrease in operating
activity over the past two years. Operating performance remains positive and
capital remains strong, however, decreased revenues have resulted in a
reduction to Garden State's operating contribution to the ANICO group. As per
our criteria, we assume nonstrategically important operating companies receive
less ongoing support from the group. As a result of the change in group
status, we lowered our rating on Garden State to 'BBB' from 'A-'. The outlook
remains stable.
Subsequently, we withdrew the ratings on ANPAC and Garden State at the
issuer's request.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that the group's earnings diversity
will be reflected in the strong performance of ANICO's life and, to a lesser
extent, annuity businesses, which will offset potential weakness in the P/C
business. We also expect the group to maintain a financial profile that
supports the ratings and to execute strategic initiatives to address its
long-term goals and objectives.
We anticipate that ANICO will generate relatively flat to marginally negative
revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 as the company faces some challenging market
conditions and economic headwinds. Nevertheless, we believe the company should
generate a healthy consolidated generally accepted accounting principles
(GAAP) pretax return on assets of about 0.60% annually in 2012 and again in
2013. We expect the insurer's source of positive earnings will remain well
diversified among its life, annuity, and health insurance product lines and
that its P/C will improve, although it likely will not be a positive earnings
contributor until 2013. We expect its capital strength, per our model, to
remain supportive of the current ratings.
We do not anticipate a positive rating action in the coming months. We could
revise the outlook to negative if the company demonstrates significant
negative variance relative to our expectations.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
American National Insurance Co.
American National Property & Casualty Co.
American National Life Insurance Co. of Texas
American National Life Insurance Co. of New York
American National General Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A/Stable/--
American National Insurance Co.
Financial Enhancement Rating
Local Currency A/--/--
Standard Life & Accident Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
Downgraded
To From
Garden State Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB/Stable/-- A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB/Stable/-- A-/Stable/--
Not Rated Action
To From
American National General Insurance Co.
American National Property & Casualty Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency NR/-- A/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency NR/-- A/Stable/--
Garden State Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency NR/-- BBB/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency NR/-- BBB/Stable/--
