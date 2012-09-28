Sept 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB+' issue level rating to NBCUniversal Media LLC's proposed senior unsecured
notes issue, of an indeterminate amount. The company intends to use the proceeds
for general
corporate purposes. NBCUniversal's existing ratings, including the 'BBB+' on
its existing unsecured notes and the 'A-2' rating on its commercial paper
program, remain unchanged. Our ratings on NBCUniversal's 51% owner Comcast
Corp.(BBB+/Stable/A-2) also remain unchanged. (For the full credit profile of
Comcast, see the summary analysis, published on April 18, 2012 on
RatingsDirect.)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But
Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012
-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012
-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak
Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012
-- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
-- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
-- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10,
2012
-- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S.
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
RATINGS LIST
Comcast Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
New Ratings
NBCUniversal Media LLC
Senior Unsecured nts BBB+
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.