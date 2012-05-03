(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 3 - Fitch Ratings says that UBS AG's ('A'/Stable/'F1'/'a-')
Q112 results show that the bank has made progress in implementing its more
client-centric investment banking (IB) business model while maintaining its
dominant global wealth management franchise. UBS's Q112 results were broadly in
line with Fitch's expectations and have therefore no immediate impact on its
ratings.
UBS's adjusted pre-tax profit of CHF2.2bn for the quarter represents a
significant improvement on Q411, but was down 10% on adjusted pre-tax profit in
Q111. Like many of its peers, UBS benefited from improved market conditions
compared with the very poor prevailing environment in Q411, notably in IB. It
will take a longer period for the bank to convincingly demonstrate that its
revamped IB business model will generate sustainable adequate returns.
The agency notes that the bank continued to strengthen capital ratios in the
quarter. Stronger capitalisation together with a continued well-balanced
earnings mix from the bank's divisions could, over the medium term and all else
being equal, be positive for the bank's Viability Rating.
UBS generated pre-tax profit of CHF2.2bn excluding a CHF1.2bn own credit loss
due to spread tightening, CHF53m debit valuation adjustments (DVA), a CHF139m
restructuring charge and a CHF485m credit relating to changes to the bank's
Swiss pension plan. Without these adjusting items, pre-tax profit was CHF1.3bn
with an ROE of 6.2% (13% including adjustments).
UBS has relatively well-balanced earnings by business line, and reported good
progress in all its divisions, Wealth Management (WM, 27% of Q112 pre-tax income
excluding own credit effects, debit valuation adjustments, net restructuring
charges and the Swiss pension fund credit), Wealth Management Americas (WMA,
9%), IB (39%) global asset management (GAM, 7%) and Swiss retail and corporate
banking (R&C, 18%).
Fitch expects UBS to adhere to its strategic plan for IB outlined in late 2011,
under which the group aims to maintain or improve its market share in
well-established, capital-efficient business lines while winding down or
disposing of segments where it lacks sufficient scale or management considers
risk-adjusted returns to be insufficient. Competition in UBS's core businesses
is fierce, and maintaining a good franchise will be important for the bank under
its strategic plan.
Operating revenue in IB (excluding own credit and DVA) improved 35% q-o-q but
still lagged the very strong Q111 (-16%). Adjusted for restructuring charges and
the Swiss pension fund credit, IB operating expenses were up 10% q-o-q, largely
due to higher variable compensation accruals in Q112. Encouragingly, IB revenues
increased q-o-q while maintaining the bank's trading value-at-risk (VaR) at low
levels, evidencing that improved earnings were driven by client flows. By
business line, UBS's revenues improved in all segments except advisory and FICC
macro.
Revenue in both WM and notably WMA proved resilient during the quarter and solid
net new money inflows (of annualised 3.6% and 2.4% of assets under management,
respectively) indicate that UBS has largely recovered from reputational damages
suffered in recent years. In WM, at 93bps UBS's gross margin remained at the
lower end of its target run rate range (95bps to 105bps). In Fitch's view,
considering rapid anticipated growth in lower-margin businesses and regions such
as ultra-high-net-worth individuals, global family offices and Asia Pacific, UBS
will have to rely on improving markets and/or increased client investment
appetite to maintain its targeted gross margin, at least until interest rates
rise.
Positively, UBS took advantage of the relatively favourable market conditions in
Q112 to make significant progress in its risk-weighted assets (RWA) reduction
plan, reducing Basel III RWA by around CHF50bn since end-Q311 and finalising
around 80% of planned RWA reduction in IB for 2012 at end-Q112. As a result,
UBS's fully applied Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio improved by around
80bps to 7.5% at end-Q112, which compares well with its major peers. While UBS
has indicated that IB RWA might increase somewhat once client demand returns,
Fitch believes that maintaining a credible "glide path" to a 13% phased-in Basel
III CET1 ratio (11.8% at end-Q112) will remain UBS's paramount goal in 2012.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)