May 3 - Fitch Ratings says that UBS AG's ('A'/Stable/'F1'/'a-') Q112 results show that the bank has made progress in implementing its more client-centric investment banking (IB) business model while maintaining its dominant global wealth management franchise. UBS's Q112 results were broadly in line with Fitch's expectations and have therefore no immediate impact on its ratings. UBS's adjusted pre-tax profit of CHF2.2bn for the quarter represents a significant improvement on Q411, but was down 10% on adjusted pre-tax profit in Q111. Like many of its peers, UBS benefited from improved market conditions compared with the very poor prevailing environment in Q411, notably in IB. It will take a longer period for the bank to convincingly demonstrate that its revamped IB business model will generate sustainable adequate returns. The agency notes that the bank continued to strengthen capital ratios in the quarter. Stronger capitalisation together with a continued well-balanced earnings mix from the bank's divisions could, over the medium term and all else being equal, be positive for the bank's Viability Rating. UBS generated pre-tax profit of CHF2.2bn excluding a CHF1.2bn own credit loss due to spread tightening, CHF53m debit valuation adjustments (DVA), a CHF139m restructuring charge and a CHF485m credit relating to changes to the bank's Swiss pension plan. Without these adjusting items, pre-tax profit was CHF1.3bn with an ROE of 6.2% (13% including adjustments). UBS has relatively well-balanced earnings by business line, and reported good progress in all its divisions, Wealth Management (WM, 27% of Q112 pre-tax income excluding own credit effects, debit valuation adjustments, net restructuring charges and the Swiss pension fund credit), Wealth Management Americas (WMA, 9%), IB (39%) global asset management (GAM, 7%) and Swiss retail and corporate banking (R&C, 18%). Fitch expects UBS to adhere to its strategic plan for IB outlined in late 2011, under which the group aims to maintain or improve its market share in well-established, capital-efficient business lines while winding down or disposing of segments where it lacks sufficient scale or management considers risk-adjusted returns to be insufficient. Competition in UBS's core businesses is fierce, and maintaining a good franchise will be important for the bank under its strategic plan. Operating revenue in IB (excluding own credit and DVA) improved 35% q-o-q but still lagged the very strong Q111 (-16%). Adjusted for restructuring charges and the Swiss pension fund credit, IB operating expenses were up 10% q-o-q, largely due to higher variable compensation accruals in Q112. Encouragingly, IB revenues increased q-o-q while maintaining the bank's trading value-at-risk (VaR) at low levels, evidencing that improved earnings were driven by client flows. By business line, UBS's revenues improved in all segments except advisory and FICC macro. Revenue in both WM and notably WMA proved resilient during the quarter and solid net new money inflows (of annualised 3.6% and 2.4% of assets under management, respectively) indicate that UBS has largely recovered from reputational damages suffered in recent years. In WM, at 93bps UBS's gross margin remained at the lower end of its target run rate range (95bps to 105bps). In Fitch's view, considering rapid anticipated growth in lower-margin businesses and regions such as ultra-high-net-worth individuals, global family offices and Asia Pacific, UBS will have to rely on improving markets and/or increased client investment appetite to maintain its targeted gross margin, at least until interest rates rise. Positively, UBS took advantage of the relatively favourable market conditions in Q112 to make significant progress in its risk-weighted assets (RWA) reduction plan, reducing Basel III RWA by around CHF50bn since end-Q311 and finalising around 80% of planned RWA reduction in IB for 2012 at end-Q112. As a result, UBS's fully applied Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio improved by around 80bps to 7.5% at end-Q112, which compares well with its major peers. While UBS has indicated that IB RWA might increase somewhat once client demand returns, Fitch believes that maintaining a credible "glide path" to a 13% phased-in Basel III CET1 ratio (11.8% at end-Q112) will remain UBS's paramount goal in 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)