Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A-' rating to $65 million in California
Health Facilities Financing Authority insured revenue bonds (Chinese Hospital
Association), series 2012, based on the support provided by the Cal-Mortgage
Loan Insurance Division.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale on or about Nov. 1, 2012.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds will be insured by the State of California Office of Statewide Health
Planning and Development (OSHPD). If moneys are not available to pay debt
service, OSHPD will be obligated to continue to make payments on the bonds; if
necessary, the state's treasurer will issue debentures to holders of the bonds
fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the State of California, whose general
obligation bonds (GO) are rated 'A-' by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--ENHANCEMENT LINKED TO STATE GO RATING: The rating is based on the support
provided by the Cal-Mortgage Loan Insurance Division of the State of California.
If defaults on loans deplete the reserve balance in the health facility
construction loan insurance fund (HFCLIF), the state's treasurer is required to
issue debentures on parity with the state's GO bonds. This results in a rating
on par with that assigned to state GO bonds.
--WEALTHY, DIVERSE ECONOMY: The state's economy is wealthy and unmatched among
U.S. states in its diversity and breadth. Growth has resumed after severe,
widespread recessionary conditions.
--HISTORY OF BUDGET AND CASH STRESS: State finances are subject to periodic,
severe budget and cash flow crises due to structural imbalances, revenue
cyclicality and institutional inflexibility.
--VOLATILE REVENUES: State revenues are volatile, notably the component tied to
personal income. Modest revenue growth has resumed since the downturn although
the course of future collections is uncertain.
--TANGIBLE STRUCTURAL PROGRESS: Deep spending cuts in the last two adopted
budgets have significantly lowered the state's structural imbalance. Among many
challenges to maintaining structural progress is the state's historical
inability to achieve and sustain budgeted expenditure reductions.
--VOTER INITIATIVES LIMIT FLEXIBILITY: Constraints imposed by voter initiatives
and a partisan policy-making environment have repeatedly hindered timely,
effective action on fiscal challenges.
--MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: Tax-supported debt is moderate, but has grown in the
last decade for infrastructure needs and budgetary borrowing.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING CHANGE
--Changes to existing Cal-Mortgage program parameters.
--Changes to the state's GO bond rating, to which this rating is linked.
CREDIT SUMMARY
Cal-Mortgage is a division of the State of California OSHPD. Cal-Mortgage's
mission is to improve access to capital for qualifying health care facilities
without cost to taxpayers. The agency primarily guarantees debt issued on behalf
of nonrated and below-investment grade health care institutions that demonstrate
community need.
Bond proceeds will be used to construct and equip a new hospital facility of the
Chinese Hospital Association, a non-profit healthcare organization that operates
a hospital in the Chinatown neighborhood of San Francisco, California, and
several clinics in and around San Francisco. The new hospital facility will be
adjacent to the existing hospital facility. Proceeds will also fund capitalized
interest during construction and a bond reserve account.
The Cal-Mortgage program was originally authorized by voters in 1968. As of June
30, 2012, Cal-Mortgage insured $1.71 billion in outstanding loans covering 122
facilities. The statutory maximum insured risk is $3 billion, although this
level has never been reached. Bonds insured by Cal-Mortgage generally require a
debt service reserve, the balance of which totals $148.1 million as of June 30,
2012. In addition, the bonds have access to the health facility construction
loan insurance fund (HFCLIF), a special fund which receives fee and premium
income, among other receipts, and is segregated from the state's general fund
and unavailable for general fund cash flow purposes. The HFCLIF balance was
$172.9 million as of June 30, 2012.
In the event of a default by an insured borrower, debt service reserves and the
HFCLIF balance are available to bondholders. If defaults on insured loans ever
caused the HFCLIF and debt service reserves to be depleted, statutes and
transaction documents require the state treasurer to issue debentures on parity
with the state's GO bonds in the amount of principal and interest due but not
paid, at a payment schedule and coupon rate identical to those of the bonds
associated with the defaulted loan. These provisions support a rating on
Cal-Mortgage equal to that of the state's GO bonds, currently rated 'A-', with a
Stable Outlook by Fitch.
For further information on the State of California's GO bond rating, please
refer to Fitch's rating action commentary dated Sept. 14, 2012, available on
Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 14, 2012;
--'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 14, 2012;
--'State Credit Enhancement Program Criteria', dated June 19, 2012.
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
Rating Guidelines for State Credit Enhancement Programs