May 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Russian Standard Bank's (RSB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+', and revised the Outlook to Stable from Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision reflects RSB's weakening capitalisation due to further dividend withdrawals by the shareholder and material loan growth. It also considers contingent risks, including of further capital erosion, stemming from the shareholder's financial commitments related to his attempted takeover of Central European Distribution Corporation (CEDC), a large alcoholic beverage production and distribution company with primary operations in Poland and Russia. On the positive side, Fitch regards other key aspects of RSB's credit profile, including its franchise, sound credit risk management, strong profitability and liquidity as consistent with a higher rating level. However, the bank's Long-term IDR is likely to be constrained at 'B+' until its capital position is materially strengthened and concerns surrounding the CEDC deal are resolved. RSB successfully grew its retail loan book by 40% in 2011, and improved profitability with ROAE and ROAA up to 18% and 3%, respectively, in 2011 from 6% and 1% in 2010. However, over 90% of 2011 net income was distributed to the shareholder, which given the loan growth resulted in the Basel I tier 1 ratio falling to 14% at end-2011 from 19% at end-2010. At the same time, Fitch's core capital/risk weighted assets ratio declined to a tight 8% from 12%. The difference between the Fitch and Basel ratios is mainly due to the deduction of an investment by RSB in the equity of its parent company. Credit risks remain well under control, in line with Fitch's expectations. The credit loss rate for the retail portfolio in 2011 only amounted to about 5%, while reserve coverage of non-performing loans improved to a conservative 254% compared to 227% at end-2010. However, the agency expects RSB's loss rates to increase moderately as delivering planned growth (25%-30% in 2012) amid accelerating competition is likely to require some relaxing of underwriting criteria. The bank maintains an adequate liquidity buffer, consisting of cash and unpledged securities eligible for repo with the Central Bank, which covers over 30% of total deposits. RSB's liquidity position is further enhanced by a cash generative loan book and moderate upcoming wholesale debt repayments (RUB7bn in 2012 and RUB16bn in 2013). Solid growth in retail lending was supported by the continued inflow of retail deposits that accounted for a high 63% of the bank's non-equity funding at end-2011. The high share of retail deposits could limit recoveries for RSB's other senior creditors in a hypothetical default scenario, as under Russian law the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. In Fitch's view, while the degree of subordination is not presently sufficient to warrant a Recovery Rating of below 'RR4' for RSB's senior unsecured debt, any significant further increase in the proportion of retail funding in the bank's liabilities could lead to a downward revision of the Recovery Rating and, according to Fitch's methodology, a notching down of the Long-term rating of the notes from the bank's Long-term IDR. Fitch regards the attempted acquisition by Roustam Tariko, RSB's sole ultimate shareholder, of CEDC as a material contingent risk for RSB, because the bank is Mr. Tariko's main cash generative asset and therefore may be used, at least partially, to fund the acquisition, as well as to refinance some of CEDC's high USD1.3bn debt, of which USD382m matures in 2012-2013. In late 2011, through its 100% owned subsidiary Russian Standard-Invest LLC, RSB acquired a minority stake in CEDC for RUB0.4bn which was later sold to the shareholder and holds RUB2.3bn worth of CEDC's bonds (15% of Fitch's core capital at end-2011); Fitch also understands that Mr. Tariko has recently committed to make further investments in CEDC amounting to over USD200m (RUB5.9bn). If the shareholder's ongoing investments in CEDC result in a further material weakening of RSB's capital position, then Fitch may take negative rating action on the bank. However, if concerns surrounding the CEDC acquisition are resolved, and RSB's capitalisation is strengthened, the bank could be upgraded. RSB is one of the leading retail lenders in Russia, with a 17% market share in credit cards and 12% in POS-loans at end-2011. The bank is 100% controlled by Russian businessman Roustam Tariko who also owns a Russian vodka production and alcohol distribution business. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)