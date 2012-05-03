(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 3 - In a new report, Fitch Ratings expands on its existing view that it
expects the eurozone to 'muddle through' the crisis and to survive
intact as economic adjustment proceeds combined with gradual steps towards
closer fiscal and economic integration. However, the risk of alternative
outcomes, although small, is growing and cannot be discounted until a
broad-based economic recovery is underway and owing to political and other event
risk.
As well as exploring the base case, therefore, the report sets out five stylised
and purely illustrative alternative scenarios for the future of the eurozone,
including preliminary guidance on their potential rating implications. It also
looks at intra-eurozone balance sheet exposures to shed light on channels of
contagion and the main financial implications of the scenarios, as well as the
potential magnitudes of exchange rate adjustments. The scenarios in order of
likelihood are: "Greek Exit", "Quasi-Fiscal Union", "Euro-mark" (Germany and a
'core' exit, leaving the remaining countries with the euro); "United States of
Europe" and "Full Break Up".
Fitch believes the likelihood of a full break-up and demise of the euro remains
very low given the huge financial, economic and political costs of such an
outcome, as well as the still strong political commitment to Economic and
Monetary Union (EMU). Even a partial 'break-up' involving the exit of one or
more so-called peripheral nations would risk severe systemic damage, although
cannot be discounted. The likelihood of a move to full fiscal union in the near
term is also very small, as in Fitch's view, the political will for it does not
exist.
The crisis has shown that EMU is substantially flawed and fundamental reforms
are needed to adapt it into a long-term viable structure. Some of these elements
are being put into place, such as the fiscal compact, country fiscal austerity
and structural reform programmes, and substantial financial assistance to
peripheral countries from the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) and the
ECB.
Fitch believes additional measures will be needed to resolve the crisis. These
are likely to include some dilution of national fiscal sovereignty, potentially
some partial mutualisation of sovereign liabilities and resources, as well as
measures to enhance pan-eurozone financial supervision and intervention,
combined with further institutional reforms to strengthen eurozone economic
governance.
Even in Fitch's relatively benign 'muddle through' base case, some further
eurozone sovereign rating downgrades are likely. The majority are on Negative
Outlook, reflecting the economic cost of the crisis and downside risks,
including rising political tensions that may hinder effective decision making.
In the medium term, a reformed EMU and an eventual easing in the crisis would be
positive for most sovereign ratings. Were the crisis to evolve towards one of
the more adverse scenarios, Fitch would adjust its sovereign (and other) ratings
accordingly and the breadth and severity of negative sovereign rating actions
would likely be greater.
Of the alternative scenarios presented, Fitch believes that a Greek exit is the
most likely. In that event, all eurozone sovereign ratings would be placed on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN), with those already on a Negative Outlook at most
risk of a downgrade. Greece would very likely have to re-denominate its debt and
default again. Initially, Fitch would likely downgrade Cyprus, Ireland, Italy,
Portugal and Spain owing to the 'exit precedent' of Greece and risk of contagion
to banks, bond markets and capital flight; with Cyprus particularly vulnerable
owing to its banking system's huge Greek loan book.
In an "orderly variation", with an effective eurozone policy response and
minimal contagion, most ratings would likely be subsequently removed from RWN
and affirmed. However, in a "disorderly variation", involving material contagion
to the periphery and a significant increase in contingent liabilities facing the
core, all countries would probably face downgrades and stay on RWN until the
situation stabilised.
The report sets out further details for the Greek exit and other alternative
scenarios. It also explains how Fitch would treat a redenomination of sovereign
debt from euros into new currencies in accordance with its Distressed Debt
Exchange criteria. Redenomination into a markedly devalued currency would likely
be viewed as a default, particularly as it would likely be required to avoid
insolvency. However, this would not necessarily be the case for a sovereign with
a revaluing currency, where a redenomination might not be economically
disadvantageous to bondholders.
