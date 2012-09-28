Overview
-- U.S.-based manufacturer of water treatment and storage products
Pentair Inc. has completed its merger with Tyco International Ltd.'s flow
control business.
-- We are raising our ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on
Pentair Inc. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and subsequently withdrawing the corporate
credit rating.
-- We are assigning a 'BBB' corporate credit rating to the newly formed
parent company Pentair Ltd. and affirming our 'BBB' issue-level rating on the
company's senior secured notes.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the combined
entity will maintain credit measures and financial policies commensurate with
the rating.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on
Golden Valley, Minn.-based Pentair Inc., including the corporate credit
rating, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where
we listed them with positive implications on March 28, 2012, and assigned a
stable outlook. Subsequently, we withdrew the corporate credit rating on
Pentair Inc. and assigned a 'BBB' corporate credit rating to the newly formed
parent company, Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based Pentair Ltd. (Pentair). We are
also affirming our 'BBB' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured
debt. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade follows the completion of Pentair Inc.'s merger with Tyco
International Ltd.'s (A-/Stable/A-2) flow control business (Tyco Flow). In our
view, the additional diversity, scale, and scope of the combined entity
supports a stronger business risk profile than Pentair Inc. on a stand-alone
basis. We expect the new Pentair to benefit from stable demand in industrial
markets and cost synergies thereby leading to improved operating performance
and credit measures, including total debt to EBITDA of about 2x on a pro forma
basis. In our forecast, we assume the company's revenues will increase
modestly as demand from industrial markets offsets weak municipal spending in
North America. We believe productivity gains and modest price increases could
result in operating margins (before depreciation and amortization) of about
15%, which should support good free cash flow generation of about $600 million
annually.
The ratings reflect our assessment of Pentair's business risk profile as
"satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "intermediate." We expect the
company to generate about $7.7 billion of pro forma 2012 revenues in three
segments: water and fluid solutions (about 45% of revenues), flow control
(30%), and equipment protection solutions (25%). The company is likely to
continue to hold the No. 1 or 2 position in most of its end markets. End
market diversity benefits from the meaningful addition of revenues from energy
markets and the reduction of Pentair's exposure to the U.S. residential market
to about 20% from about 35% of revenues. Geographic diversity also improves
with the merger: the company will generate more than half of its revenues
outside the U.S. In addition to cost synergies, Pentair is likely gain access
to new markets and customers that Tyco Flow serves, offering possible
additional revenue. Offsetting these positive attributes is our expectation of
Pentair's continued presence in fragmented and cyclical end markets. Also, the
addition of Tyco Flow's water business introduces less predictable,
project-based revenues.
The improved business risk profile should support improved operating prospects
and cash flow generation. Cost synergies are likely to enable the company to
maintain operating margin (before depreciation and amortization) of about 15%.
We expect stable margins and annual capital expenditures of approximately 2.5%
of revenues to enable the company to generate about $600 million in free cash
flow annually. As of June 30, 2012, pro forma total debt to EBITDA was about
2x, in line with our expectation of 2.0x-2.5x for the rating.
Liquidity
We believe Pentair has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs in
the near term, even if its EBITDA declines unexpectedly. Our assessment of the
company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- We expect Pentair's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility
availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by
15%.
-- We believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
Pentair has access to a $1.45 billion revolving credit facility, which matures
in September 2017. The company has no significant near-term maturities. We
expect the company to use the bulk of its free cash flow to make small to
midsize acquisitions, pay a dividend, and repurchase shares.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect Pentair will continue to benefit from the
global recovery in industrial markets and to maintain operating margins in the
midteens, partly because of cost synergies from the merger with Tyco's flow
control business. We could lower the ratings if softer operating performance
or debt-financed activities result in significantly weaker credit measures for
a sustained period--for instance, if total debt to EBITDA is likely to remain
above 2.5x. An upgrade would require the company to display a
more-conservative financial policy and achieve credit measures appropriate for
higher ratings, such as maintaining total debt to EBITDA of less than 2x.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Removed From CreditWatch
To From
Pentair Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Pos/--
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-/Watch Pos
Ratings Withdrawn
Pentair Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating NR BBB/Stable/--
New Rating; Outlook Stable
Pentair Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Pentair Finance S.A
Senior Unsecured BBB