May 3 - The 2012 global corporate default remains at 29, since no global
corporate issuers defaulted this week, said an article published today by
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate Default
Update (April 26 - May 2, 2012)."
Of the total defaulters this year, 18 were based in the U.S., six in the
emerging markets, three in Europe, and two in the other developed region
(Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, last year, only 15
issuers--nine based in the U.S., two in New Zealand, two in the emerging
markets, one in Europe, and one in Canada--defaulted during the same period
(through May 2).
So far this year, missed payments accounted for 12 defaults, bankruptcy
filings accounted for six, distressed exchanges were responsible for four, and
four defaulters were confidential. Of the remaining defaults, one was the
result of a notice of acceleration by the issuer's lender, one was due to the
company's placement under regulatory supervision, and one was due to a
judicial organization filing.
