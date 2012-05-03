BRIEF-Vuzix enters into development agreement with Toshiba
* Vuzix enters into development agreement with Toshiba for a customized smart glasses device
May 3 Moody's says Cogent Communications Group dividend announcement does not affect rating (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Vuzix enters into development agreement with Toshiba for a customized smart glasses device
* Says Gerald Slemko appointed interim CEO and chairman of the board
* Nicholas Behunin - court of appeal, second appellate district has set march 3, hearing date in for Charles Schwab's lawsuit against Nicholas Behunin for defamation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: