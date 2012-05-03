(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that, based on
continually evolving conditions in the debt capital markets, we are revising our
existing debt issuance limits for credit estimates in the Americas and
Asia-Pacific. The revised limits will become effective immediately and are
outlined in the commentary titled "Standard & Poor's Revises Global Debt
Issuance Limits For Credit Estimates And Private Ratings," published earlier
today on RatingsDirect.
We previously implemented debt issuance limits worldwide for both credit
estimates and private ratings. These limits are designed to improve
transparency and clarity and to provide consistency across all jurisdictions.
