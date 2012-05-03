(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 3 - Overview
-- U.S. electricity generator TPF II LC LLC's cash flow from operations
may be insufficient to cover debt service beginning in the second half of
2012, given current weak merchant markets and the drop in PJM capacity prices
that begins in June.
-- In the project management's base-case assumptions, the project will
draw on the debt service reserve in the second half of the year.
-- As capacity prices are fixed and will continue to be low in 2013, our
projections suggest that the project will exhaust cash on hand and need to tap
its debt service reserve to cover mandatory debt service.
-- We are lowering our rating on the project to 'B-' from 'B+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that absent equity cures or
other measures the project will likely experience a covenant default in the
first half of 2013.
Rating Action
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on TPF
II LC LLC's $205 million in first-lien facilities to 'B-' from 'B+'. The
facilities consist of a $165 million seven-year senior secured term loan
($74.5 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011) and a $40 million revolving
facility, both of which mature in 2014. The recovery rating on the secured
facilities is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%)
recovery of principal in the event of default. The rating outlook is negative.
Rationale
The cleared capacity prices for the Pennsylvania-Jersey-Maryland (PJM)
region's regional transmission organization (RTO) for the delivery years
2011-2012 and 2012-2013 are significantly lower at $16.46 per megawatt (MW)
day and $27.73 per MW-day, respectively, than the $110 per MW-day for the
delivery year 2011-2012. (The delivery year begins on June 1.) As a result,
TPF II's merchant capacity revenues will decline by more than 80% beginning in
the second half of 2012 through the first quarter of 2013 compared with the
first half of 2012. At this level, we calculate that the project will need
about $3.5 million in merchant energy margins to meet its compliance covenant
calculation beginning in the second half of 2012 through the first quarter of
2013. In addition, based on the project's historical performance (capacity
factors at the two projects have historically been below pro forma
expectations, averaging about 1% at Crete and less than 1% at Lincoln between
2007 and 2011, though Lincoln was contracted during this period), and current
weak energy market conditions, we believe it could be difficult for the
project to generate sufficient cash flows to meet mandatory debt service.
Under our projections, the project will use up the available cash on its
balance sheet by the end of the first quarter of 2013 and will have to tap its
debt service reserve thereafter. Absent equity cures, the project faces a
covenant default in the first half of 2013 and a potential payment default in
2013.
Project management is considering several options to address this issue,
including equity cures, refinancing, and a paydown of the remaining debt.
Given the relatively small amount of leverage remaining on the assets, and the
rebound in PJM capacity prices in 2014, we believe that management is highly
likely to take action on any of these options within the next three to six
months.
Thus far, the project's financial performance has been robust with debt
service coverage ratios (DSCR) for 12 months ended December 2011 and December
2010 of 7.29x and 4.46x, respectively, reflecting contracted revenues from a
tolling agreement at Lincoln through May 2011 and strong merchant capacity
prices in the PJM RTO. As of Dec. 31, 2011, debt outstanding was $75.7 per kW.
The project swept approximately $25.6 million of cash toward repayment of the
term loan, $8.5 million more than the project's budget. The two facilities
continue to exhibit strong operational performance, with average
availabilities of above 98% in 2011. Under our base case, we project $5.5
million of cash sweep in the first half of 2012 compared with $6.2 million
under management base case.
The 'B-' rating reflects the following risks:
-- Beginning in the second half of 2012, TPF II will likely not produce
sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its mandatory debt service
obligations and will have to utilize cash on hand and liquidity reserves to
cover debt services;
-- Absent equity cures the project will likely experience a covenant
default in the first half of 2013 and potentially a payment default by the end
of 2013.
-- Commodity price risk exists for fuel and energy through most of the
debt's term;
-- The project depends on merchant energy margins to meet debt service in
2013; and
-- TPF II LP has the ability to incur additional debt.
The following strengths offset these risks:
-- A 100% sweep of excess cash that steps down to 75% at a leverage ratio
(debt to cash flow available for debt service) of 3x or lower;
-- Transparent capacity pricing through May 2015;
-- Revenue streams from energy and capacity at two locations in the same
market, providing mild diversification; and
-- An undrawn six-month debt service reserve.
Liquidity
As of Dec. 31, 2011, $34.5 million was available under the $40 million
revolver. A working-capital component of the revolver capped at $6 million
remains fully available in the short term. The project posted $5.5 million to
issue performance letters of credit along with a six-month debt service
reserve, and it has not drawn any amounts from them. The project also has
unrestricted cash balance of $3.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Recovery analysis
The '1' recovery rating on the debt indicates our expectation for very high
(90% to 100%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs. (For the
complete recovery analysis, see the transaction update of TPF II LC LLC
published on July 20, 2011.
Outlook
The negative outlook on the ratings reflects our view that reduced revenue
earned from merchant energy and a drop in capacity prices will leave the
project with insufficient cash from operations to cover mandatory debt service
beginning in 2012. Absent equity cures or other measures the project will
likely experience a covenant default in the first half of 2013 and a potential
payment default by the end of 2013. We could return the outlook to stable if
project management intervenes with equity cures or other measures. Absent this
intervention further downgrades are likely as the project utilizes its
liquidity.
Ratings List
Rating Lowered; Recovery Rating Unchanged
TPF II LC LLC
To From
Senior Secured B-/Negative B+/Negative
Recovery Rating 1 1
(New York Ratings Team)