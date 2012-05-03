(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 3 - Overview

-- U.S. electricity generator TPF II LC LLC's cash flow from operations may be insufficient to cover debt service beginning in the second half of 2012, given current weak merchant markets and the drop in PJM capacity prices that begins in June.

-- In the project management's base-case assumptions, the project will draw on the debt service reserve in the second half of the year.

-- As capacity prices are fixed and will continue to be low in 2013, our projections suggest that the project will exhaust cash on hand and need to tap its debt service reserve to cover mandatory debt service.

-- We are lowering our rating on the project to 'B-' from 'B+'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that absent equity cures or other measures the project will likely experience a covenant default in the first half of 2013. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on TPF II LC LLC's $205 million in first-lien facilities to 'B-' from 'B+'. The facilities consist of a $165 million seven-year senior secured term loan ($74.5 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011) and a $40 million revolving facility, both of which mature in 2014. The recovery rating on the secured facilities is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of default. The rating outlook is negative. Rationale The cleared capacity prices for the Pennsylvania-Jersey-Maryland (PJM) region's regional transmission organization (RTO) for the delivery years 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 are significantly lower at $16.46 per megawatt (MW) day and $27.73 per MW-day, respectively, than the $110 per MW-day for the delivery year 2011-2012. (The delivery year begins on June 1.) As a result, TPF II's merchant capacity revenues will decline by more than 80% beginning in the second half of 2012 through the first quarter of 2013 compared with the first half of 2012. At this level, we calculate that the project will need about $3.5 million in merchant energy margins to meet its compliance covenant calculation beginning in the second half of 2012 through the first quarter of 2013. In addition, based on the project's historical performance (capacity factors at the two projects have historically been below pro forma expectations, averaging about 1% at Crete and less than 1% at Lincoln between 2007 and 2011, though Lincoln was contracted during this period), and current weak energy market conditions, we believe it could be difficult for the project to generate sufficient cash flows to meet mandatory debt service. Under our projections, the project will use up the available cash on its balance sheet by the end of the first quarter of 2013 and will have to tap its debt service reserve thereafter. Absent equity cures, the project faces a covenant default in the first half of 2013 and a potential payment default in 2013. Project management is considering several options to address this issue, including equity cures, refinancing, and a paydown of the remaining debt. Given the relatively small amount of leverage remaining on the assets, and the rebound in PJM capacity prices in 2014, we believe that management is highly likely to take action on any of these options within the next three to six months. Thus far, the project's financial performance has been robust with debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) for 12 months ended December 2011 and December 2010 of 7.29x and 4.46x, respectively, reflecting contracted revenues from a tolling agreement at Lincoln through May 2011 and strong merchant capacity prices in the PJM RTO. As of Dec. 31, 2011, debt outstanding was $75.7 per kW. The project swept approximately $25.6 million of cash toward repayment of the term loan, $8.5 million more than the project's budget. The two facilities continue to exhibit strong operational performance, with average availabilities of above 98% in 2011. Under our base case, we project $5.5 million of cash sweep in the first half of 2012 compared with $6.2 million under management base case. The 'B-' rating reflects the following risks:

-- Beginning in the second half of 2012, TPF II will likely not produce sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its mandatory debt service obligations and will have to utilize cash on hand and liquidity reserves to cover debt services;

-- Absent equity cures the project will likely experience a covenant default in the first half of 2013 and potentially a payment default by the end of 2013.

-- Commodity price risk exists for fuel and energy through most of the debt's term;

-- The project depends on merchant energy margins to meet debt service in 2013; and

-- TPF II LP has the ability to incur additional debt. The following strengths offset these risks:

-- A 100% sweep of excess cash that steps down to 75% at a leverage ratio (debt to cash flow available for debt service) of 3x or lower;

-- Transparent capacity pricing through May 2015;

-- Revenue streams from energy and capacity at two locations in the same market, providing mild diversification; and

-- An undrawn six-month debt service reserve. Liquidity As of Dec. 31, 2011, $34.5 million was available under the $40 million revolver. A working-capital component of the revolver capped at $6 million remains fully available in the short term. The project posted $5.5 million to issue performance letters of credit along with a six-month debt service reserve, and it has not drawn any amounts from them. The project also has unrestricted cash balance of $3.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. Recovery analysis The '1' recovery rating on the debt indicates our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the transaction update of TPF II LC LLC published on July 20, 2011. Outlook The negative outlook on the ratings reflects our view that reduced revenue earned from merchant energy and a drop in capacity prices will leave the project with insufficient cash from operations to cover mandatory debt service beginning in 2012. Absent equity cures or other measures the project will likely experience a covenant default in the first half of 2013 and a potential payment default by the end of 2013. We could return the outlook to stable if project management intervenes with equity cures or other measures. Absent this intervention further downgrades are likely as the project utilizes its liquidity. Related Criteria And Research

-- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012

-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

-- S&P Updates U.S. Merchant Power Rating Methodology And Power Price Assumptions, Aug. 24, 2006 Ratings List Rating Lowered; Recovery Rating Unchanged TPF II LC LLC

To From Senior Secured B-/Negative B+/Negative Recovery Rating 1 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)