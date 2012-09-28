Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the following mandatory
redeemable preferred stock (MRPS) issued by Neuberger Berman Real Estate
Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: NRO), a non-diversified, closed-end fund
advised by Neuberger Berman Management LLC (Advisor):
--$25,000,000 4.00% Series A MRPS, due Sept. 26, 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA' rating is based on sufficient asset coverage provided to the MRPS by
the fund's underlying portfolio of assets, the structural protections afforded
by mandatory cure and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines, the legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations
and the capabilities of the advisor.
DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION
The closing date for the senior notes took place on Sept. 26, 2012. By issuing
the preferred shares, the fund seeks to take advantage of the current interest
rate environment that the fund believes allows it to lock in an attractive
fixed-rate cost of financing for a portion of its leverage for a specified
period.
FUND PROFILE AND LEVERAGE
As of Aug. 31, 2012, the fund managed $389 million in assets, consisting of 63%
in REIT common stock and 37% in REIT preferred stock. The fund continues to
utilize debt financing in the form of a committed credit facility for the
remainder of its leverage. The Advisor believes that in the current market
environment, the combination of equity and debt leverage may help provide
greater flexibility and protection to the fund. The total amount of the fund's
leverage has increased slightly as a result of issuing the preferred shares.
ASSET COVERAGE
At the time of the issuance, the fund's asset coverage ratio for the newly
issued MRPS, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940
(1940 Act), exceeded 225%, which is the minimum asset coverage required by
transactional documents. Also, at the time of issuance, the fund's asset
coverage ratios as calculated in accordance with Fitch's 'AA'
overcollateralization (OC) tests described in Fitch's published criteria,
exceeded 100%, which is also the minimum asset coverage required by
transactional documents.
Should the asset coverage tests for the MRPS decline below their minimum
threshold amounts and are not cured in a pre-specified timeframe, the
transactional documents require the funds to reposition portfolio assets or
reduce leverage in a sufficient amount to restore compliance with the applicable
tests.
THE FUND AND INVESTMENT PHILOSOPHY
The fund commenced its operations on Oct. 28, 2003. The fund's primary
investment objective is high current income and its secondary investment
objective is capital appreciation. The fund's investment strategy is to manage a
portfolio with a broad mix of real estate securities through superior stock
selection and property sector allocation.
THE ADVISOR
Neuberger Berman Management LLC is an indirect subsidiary of Neuberger Berman
Group LLC, which is a private, independent, employee-controlled investment
manager founded in 1939. The firm employed more than 1700 employees and managed
$194 billion in assets across equities, fixed income, hedge funds and private
equity as of June 30, 2012.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)