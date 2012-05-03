(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- On April 26, 2012, the Italian Antitrust Authority suspended Unipol group's (Unipol, core operating entities rated BBB+/Watch Neg) merger and integration plans with Fondiaria-SAI group (Fondiaria-Sai, core operating entities rated B/Watch Dev). This was in order to investigate the potential damage to competition that could result from the merger.

-- We believe that the execution of the merger plans is uncertain as a result of the antitrust action. The merger is also still subject to shareholder approval, and is pending the execution of two rights issues of EUR1.1 billion each by Unipol Gruppo Finanziario Spa (UGF, BBB-/Watch Neg), Unipol group's holding company, and Fondiaria-SAI Spa, Fondiaria-SAI group's major operating entity.

-- We are therefore maintaining our CreditWatch negative on the 'BBB+' long-term ratings on Unipol Assicurazioni Spa, Unipol's group major operating entity, and on our 'BBB-' long-term rating on UGF.

-- The CreditWatch with negative implications reflects our view that the merger and integration plans, if executed, could materially weaken Unipol group's financial risk profile. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its CreditWatch with negative implications on the 'BBB+' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Italy-based composite insurer Unipol Assicurazioni Spa. We also maintained the CreditWatch negative on our 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit rating on the Unipol group's holding company, Unipol Gruppo Finanziario Spa (UGF), the 'BBB-' long-term issue ratings on Unipol Assicurazioni's subordinated debt, and UGF's senior unsecured debt. The ratings were initially placed on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 9, 2011. Rationale We are maintaining the CreditWatch because the merger is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, and the relevant capital issues have not yet been executed. In our opinion, the suspension required by the Italian Antitrust Authority makes the execution of the merger and integration plans even more uncertain. We understand the merger and integration plan between Unipol group and Fondiaria-SAI group contemplates three major steps: 1) a capital issue of EUR400 million by Premafin HP (Fondiaria-SAI SpA's holding company) dedicated to UGF; 2) two capital issues of EUR1.1 billion each by Fondiaria-SAI Spa and UGF; 3) the merger of Unipol Assicurazioni Spa Fondiaria-SAI Spa, Milano Assicurazioni Spa (B/Watch Dev/--), and Premafin HP. We believe the merger and integration plan could materially weaken Unipol's current good capital adequacy and operating performance, and strong financial flexibility. In our opinion, there would be little capacity for the new group to absorb potential extraordinary costs resulting from a sizable and challenging integration in a difficult macroeconomic and financial environment. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's aims to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within the next three months based on regulatory and shareholder developments. We could lower the ratings on UGF and Unipol by about two notches if the integration plan is executed as planned and in case of extraordinary costs. Conversely, we could affirm the ratings if the plan is not executed. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Italian Insurer Unipol 'BBB+' Ratings Kept On Watch Negative On Merger Plans With Fondiaria-SAI, Feb. 2, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Unipol Assicurazioni SpA Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Watch Neg/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB+/Watch Neg/-- Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg Unipol Assicurazioni SpA Subordinated* BBB-/Watch Neg *Guaranteed by Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)