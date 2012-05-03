(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Transelec S.A.'s (Transelec) ratings with a Stable Outlook, following the announcement made by the company on May 2, 2012, regarding the payment of an extraordinary dividend in the amount of Ch$41.000 million. See the list of affected ratings at the end of this release. Transelec's investment grade ratings reflect the company's low business risk profile stemming from its exceptionally stable and predictable cash flow generation, characteristics of electric transmission utility companies and its natural monopoly condition. The regulatory environment in Chile is considered solid and stable, which provides for certainty in the determination of regulated transmission revenues and returns on future investments. Such strengths mitigate the company's indebtedness level, which remains relatively high for its rating category. Based on its cash generation stability, Transelec demonstrates a financial strategy that targets maintaining a 5.9x leverage, measured as financial debt to EBITDA. Fitch expects that in the near term, and in the event that the company accumulates substantial amounts of cash, it could repeat the payment of the extraordinary dividend, through eventual dividends, capital reductions, inter-company loans or other mechanisms that allow the payment of such cash to its shareholders. Nonetheless, based on the company's solid cash generation capacity, Fitch estimates that Transelec should be able to maintain adequate levels of indebtedness, profitability and liquidity. As of December 2011, Transelec posted an EBITDA of Ch$153.590 million, showing an increase of 5.3% compared to 2010, but generating a lower margin (79.6% versus 82.4%) due to the higher proportion of income for related services, which grew from 4.29% of the total in 2010 to 6.12% in 2011. Indebtedness measured as financial debt to EBITDA stood at 5.7x, in line with the company's financial strategy. Transelec maintains an intensive Capex program, which has historically been financed with a combination of new debt and internal cash flow generation. Although leverage during the construction period is expected grow above average levels, in the long term this ratio should remain close to 5.9x and the funds flow from operations (FFO) interest coverage over 4.0x. As of December 2011, Transelec's liquidity reached cl$163.104 million, composed by cl$64.212 million of cash on balance and cl$67.740 million (UF3 million) of working capital and capex committed credit lines with local banks, and cl$31.152 million (US$60 million) of working capital committed credit lines with local banks. Going forward a reduction on liquidity levels is anticipated as cash positions will be used to partially fund the CAPEX program and the dividend payments. Fitch affirms the following ratings: -- Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; -- Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; -- National Scale Rating at 'A+(cl)'; -- Local Bonds, series C, D, E, F, H, I, K, L, M and N at 'A+(cl)'. -- Local Bonds Programs No.480, 481, 598 and 599 at 'A+(cl)'. The Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)