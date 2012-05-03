(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Consumers Energy's $375
million issuance of 2.85% first mortgage bonds due 2022. Proceeds from the
offering will be used primarily to redeem a portion of the $375 million
aggregate principal amount of 5.375% first mortgage bonds, due 2013. The new
notes rank equally in right of payment with existing senior secured obligations
of Consumers Energy. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Stable Outlook
Fitch's rating of Consumers Energy reflects a constructive regulatory
environment in Michigan. Utility rate orders are determined within 12-months of
filing, utilize forward test years, allow for returns moderately higher than the
national average, and include mechanisms designed to facilitate the timely
recovery of fuel costs and non-fuel costs. Additionally, service area
demographics are improving relative to recession lows.
Strong Financial Metrics
Fitch forecasts Consumers Energy's credit ratios to remain strong relative to
guidelines for the 'BBB' rating category, with the ratios of EBITDA-to-interest
and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt at approximately 5.5 times (x) and 21%,
respectively through 2014. Fitch's projections are predicated on the
continuation of annual rate increases and timely regulatory recoveries, all of
which are contingent on the regulatory environment remaining balanced, which
Fitch anticipates will be the case. Additionally, capital funding needs will
increase the pace with which the utility accesses the debt capital markets, with
forecasts for debt-to-capital forecast to increase to 53% through 2016. The
current rating can sustain the additional long-term debt.
Solid Liquidity Profile
Fitch considers Consumers Energy to have a sufficient liquidity position,
relative to funding needs. Total utility borrowing capacity at Dec. 31, 2011
was $650 million, of which $1 million was drawn. The utility's primary sources
of liquidity are a $500 million bank credit facility, due in March 2016 and a
$150 million bank credit facility, due in April 2017. Additional sources of
liquidity are a $30 million revolver (used for letters of credit), due in
September 2014 and a $250 million accounts receivable program, which is renewed
annually.
Manageable Funding Needs
Fitch anticipates Consumers Energy will continue to have the access to debt
capital markets required to manage its increasing financing needs. While
utility long-term debt maturities are manageable, with $375 million due in 2013,
$200 million due in 2014; $275 million due in 2015; and, $350 million due in
2016; the utility is expected to increase the pace with which it accesses the
debt capital markets to fund its substantial multi-year capital investment plan.
Consistent with management's commitment to an investment strategy focused on
regulated utility investments, the five-year $6.6 billion capital plan expected
to deliver system upgrades and rate base growth. As mentioned, funding of the
substantial utility capital plan will require higher debt and equity financing
to complete.
Positive Rating Action Trigger
No positive rating action is envisioned for Consumers Energy at this time. The
March 2012 upgrade of the utility's credit ratings was driven by a greater
weighting applied to Consumers Energy's stand-alone financial profile. The
utility's ratings are constrained by its parent company credit profile, which
has a sizeable amount of stand-alone parent company debt and relies on Consumers
Energy, as its primary operating subsidiary, to upstream cash to support the
common dividend and stand-alone debt obligations.
Negative Rating Action Trigger
An adverse regulatory order that negatively impacts the financial position of
the utility could place pressure on the credit rating.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)