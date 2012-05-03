(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 3 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign Jefferies Group, Inc.'s (Jefferies) $2 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme (Programme) a long-term senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB' and a short-term senior unsecured debt rating of 'F2'. The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The Programme will provide Jefferies with additional financial flexibility by allowing it to issue debt in multiple currencies and expanding its fixed income investor base. The Programme, which will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange, will include a number of features that would allow Jefferies to tailor individual issuances under the Programme to match investor demand. Fitch does not anticipate any meaningful near-term increase to Jefferies' leverage levels as a result of issuances under the Programme. Fitch notes that the ratings are assigned to the Programme and not to the notes issued under the Programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the Programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the Programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to the Programme. Jefferies, a Delaware-incorporated holding company, is a well-established full service investment bank and institutional securities firm primarily serving middle-market clients and investors. Its primary broker/dealer operating subsidiary, Jefferies & Company, Inc. holds the vast majority of the firm's consolidated assets and is regulated by the SEC. At Feb. 29, 2012, Jefferies had US GAAP total assets of $34.6 billion and shareholders' equity of $3.6 billion (including noncontrolling interests). Fitch expects to assign the following ratings: Jefferies Group, Inc -- Euro Medium Term Note Programme long-term senior unsecured debt rating 'BBB'; -- Euro Medium Term Note Programme short-term senior unsecured debt rating 'F2'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Securities Firms Criteria (New York Ratings Team)