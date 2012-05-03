(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and all the outstanding ratings of CBS Corporation (CBS) and its subsidiaries. See the full list below. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings and Stable Outlook incorporate Fitch's expectations that largely stable demand for CBS' various advertising platforms will drive low-mid single digit top line growth and margin stability in most of these businesses over the next few years. Fitch expects broadcast television (excluding political and Olympic) and outdoor to exhibit low-mid single digit growth in 2012, and that radio will be flat to down 1%. Fitch expects this advertising stability to be bolstered by the strong and growing demand for the company's syndicated content, driven by the increasing (both in size and number) over-the-top (OTT) content providers. These new entrants have created new windows of demand for CBS' content (Network, Showtime, and CW) that Fitch believes are recurring and have growth potential. Although Fitch sees incremental risk to Showtime's subscribers over the medium term (similar to all premium cable networks, vis-a-vis basic cable), 2012 should be stable, and Showtime will continue to benefit from digital syndication sales. Re-transmission fees, and increasingly, reverse network compensation, remain less than 3% of revenue but are making an increasingly meaningful contribution to operating profits, as they are stable, recurring and almost 100% margin. Fitch believes these factors provide material flexibility for CBS to withstand top line and EBITDA declines in the event macroeconomic pressures intensify. CBS' credit profile has improved significantly in recent years, and the company is now much more solidly placed within its ratings category. This is the result of the company's debt reduction/maturity extension efforts as well as improved operating profits. Fitch estimates total leverage of 1.7x at March 31, 2012, less than half of its peak level of 3.6x at Dec. 31, 2009. Annual maturities are well within the company's free cash flow generation, with the largest maturity of $1.25 billion in 2030. Fitch expects that CBS will maintain the conservative financial policy and credit-positive approach to its capital structure over the next few years. Nonetheless, CBS has a material amount of financial flexibility within its 'BBB' rating. With annual free cash flow expected to exceed $1.25 billion, CBS has room for increased share buybacks, dividends, and M&A, funded with free cash flow and a modest amount of incremental debt. Fitch maintains a 2.75x gross leverage target for the current ratings. In Fitch's view, some of CBS' businesses face secular challenges, namely continued audience fragmentation common across the media and entertainment landscape, which are pressuring viewership and in some cases, advertising revenue. These dynamics will likely intensify in the coming years. That said, Fitch does not expect them to pressure operations to the degree that there would be a material impact on CBS' credit profile or free cash flow over the intermediate term. The Local Broadcasting business, particularly radio, will likely bear the largest impact of these trends and experience the largest audience declines over the medium term. Further, as stated, Fitch does see risk to Showtime's revenue, as premium cable networks are more at risk of customer cancellation because of proliferating alternatives. Fitch sees two key mitigants to these challenges. First, the broadcast networks, particularly CBS, are well positioned given their ongoing ability to aggregate relatively large audiences amid an increasingly fractured media landscape, which should enable continued price increases to offset any ratings declines. This will be bolstered by growing retransmission revenue. Second, Fitch believes large, well-capitalized content providers, such as CBS, will remain crucial to the industry, and that they will remain rational and protect their long-term franchise values. CBS' ratings continue to be supported by a strong presence in the top 25 U.S. markets, leading positions in first-run syndication, a robust library and pipeline of off-network syndicated programming and an increasing portion of carriage and re-transmission revenues. Concerns include an above-average exposure to cyclical advertising revenue and the aforementioned technological threats within radio and television broadcasting. Although the company's current credit profile places it towards the higher end of the 'BBB' category, an upgrade would only be achieved by an explicit commitment by management to operate under a materially more conservative financial policy than currently articulated. A downgrade could result from a more aggressive financial policy (significant dividend increase, debt-funded share buybacks or acquisition), or a negative impact from alternative content distribution platforms and other forms of entertainment that is significantly larger than Fitch's expectations. Fitch views CBS' current liquidity as solid, particularly in light of the near-term maturity schedule. At March 31, 2012, CBS had $794 million of cash, and $1.98 billion of availability under its $2 billion RCF (net of letters of credit), which expires in March 2015. Liquidity is further bolstered by annual free cash flow that is expected to exceed $1.25 billion. Total debt at March 31, 2012 was $6 billion, which consisted primarily of: --Approximately $491 million senior unsecured notes and debentures due August 2012; --Approximately $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2014; --Approximately $4.8 billion senior unsecured notes and debentures maturing 2016-2040; --$52 million senior unsecured notes issued at CBS' wholly owned subsidiary CBS Broadcasting, Inc., which are not guaranteed by CBS Corp. CBS continues to have one of the larger absolute under-funded pension liabilities in the media and entertainment sector; however, more than $500 million is related to non-qualified plans that do not need to be pre-funded, in accordance with the Pension Protection Act (PPA). While pension funding obligations could modestly reduce the company's overall cash generation over the next several years, Fitch believes they can be more than accommodated by the company's organic cash flows. Fitch sees significantly reduced event risk with regards to National Amusements, Inc.'s (NAI) ownership of CBS, given the 2009 sale of non-voting stock and other asset sales which settled the majority NAI controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone's personal debts. Fitch affirms the following ratings: CBS Corporation (CBS) --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial Paper at 'F2'. CBS Broadcasting, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured at 'BBB'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 13, 2011); --'Short-Term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' (Jan. 18, 2012) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Evaluating Corporate Governance Short-Term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates (New York Ratings Team)