(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency's recent launch of its REO-to-rent
program, which aims to help clear the inventory of foreclosed real-estate-owned
(REO) properties from Fannie Mae and other government-sponsored entities, has
captured the attention of the securitization market, according to a recent
report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
The program began soliciting bids from qualified investors on approximately
2,500 properties in eight of the hardest-hit metropolitan areas earlier this
year. And given the current extent of the REO inventory and its potential to
grow, the potential market may be sizable.
"Drawing from existing securitization structures, REO-to-rent securitizations
could take a number of forms," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jaiho
Cho. "The rental streams from a pool of underlying REO assets could
potentially provide a steady cash flow to back such transactions, and these
structures could also incorporate proceeds from the eventual sale of the
properties into their cash flows."
A hypothetical REO-to-rent securitization could resemble a mortgage-backed
securitization in which a pool of property assets secures the transaction,
except that rental streams, rather than mortgage payments, would provide the
cash flow. Another possibility is a hybrid structure similar to
triple-net-lease securitizations, in which the lease payments themselves
(rather than the underlying mortgages) are pledged as collateral, with the
properties providing some level of recovery support.
"The securitization approach may offer a number of advantages to investors and
other market participants," Mr. Cho said, "including its ability to achieve
economies of scale, its capacity for efficient allocation of resources, and
its use of risk tranching to allow investors with different risk appetites to
participate."
Potential credit considerations would likely include rental income, operating
expenses and other costs, the geographic diversification or concentration of
the portfolio, and the proceeds from eventual property sales. The property
manager's expertise in large-scale residential real estate management and
ability to manage subservicing arrangements may also be a credit
consideration.
"Investors looking for alternative ways to invest in the U.S. housing sector
may view the REO-to-rent market as a compelling, if still nascent, asset
type," Mr. Cho said. "As the pilot REO-to-rent programs continue to launch,
investors and other market participants will likely become more comfortable
with the framework -- and REO-to-rent securitizations could, as a part of this
market, contribute to a much needed rebooting of the U.S. real estate market."
The full article, "REO-to-Rent Securitizations: Structural And Credit
Considerations For An Emerging Asset Class," was published May 4, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.
(New York Ratings Team)