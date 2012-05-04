US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs on strong retail results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Corporate Credit View - April 2012 here
May 4 - Fitch Ratings has published the May 2012 edition of its EMEA Corporate Credit View, a monthly newsletter that highlights the agency's activity in the EMEA Corporate Finance market and includes links to relevant research and rating actions. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. (New York Ratings Team)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)
LAGOS, Feb 21 Nigeria wants to borrow at least $1 billion from the World Bank and to sign within months for a $1.3 billion loan from China to fund railway projects, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday.
* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million