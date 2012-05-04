(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Corporate Credit View - April 2012 here

May 4 - Fitch Ratings has published the May 2012 edition of its EMEA Corporate Credit View, a monthly newsletter that highlights the agency's activity in the EMEA Corporate Finance market and includes links to relevant research and rating actions. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. (New York Ratings Team)