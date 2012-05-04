US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs on strong retail results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 4 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here
May 4 - Fitch Ratings has updated its four corporate Recovery Ratings criteria reports with no substantive changes, as follows: Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Impact of Receivables Securitisation on Debt Recovery Ratings of Highly Leveraged Issuers Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Impact of Receivables Securitisation on Debt Recovery Ratings of Highly Leveraged Issuers (New York Ratings Team)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)
LAGOS, Feb 21 Nigeria wants to borrow at least $1 billion from the World Bank and to sign within months for a $1.3 billion loan from China to fund railway projects, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday.
* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million