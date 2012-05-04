(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 4 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here

May 4 - Fitch Ratings has updated its four corporate Recovery Ratings criteria reports with no substantive changes, as follows: Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Impact of Receivables Securitisation on Debt Recovery Ratings of Highly Leveraged Issuers