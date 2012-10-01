Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated recovery analysis for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB). The interactive recovery analysis worksheet is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (May 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Wireline Telecom Recovery Model - Cincinnati Bell, Inc. (Second-Quarter 2012) Corporate Rating Methodology Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers