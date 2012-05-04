(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 4 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bluebonnet Finance plc's class
C floating-rate notes, due December 2016, and affirmed the other classes, as
follows:
EUR25.9m class B (XS0279762552): affirmed at to 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR85m class C (XS0279763360): upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR70m class D (XS0279764335): affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR40m class E (XS0280025786): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
The upgrade reflects the performance over the past year, which led to a
substantial redemption of the class B notes. Fitch believes that the performance
of the class C notes can withstand significant deterioration in collections by
legal final maturity in December 2016, as already signalled by the revision of
the Outlook in June 2011.
The revision of the Outlook on the class D notes to Negative reflects an
increased probability of default should the net collections performance fail to
improve in the medium term. As is typical in non-performing loans (NPL)
transactions, the net collections deteriorate during the work-out of the
residual claims, either for poorer recovery prospects or for the increasing
weight of senior fees (mainly legal and work-out costs on seasoned NPLs) prior
to bond distribution. Nominal fees have been elevated in the last two periods.
If this continues, it would erode the credit quality of the class D.
The issuer has not had a liquidity facility since January 2009. As Fitch noted
in its 2009 rating action, this means the issuer has no means of covering
interest shortfalls on the senior notes. The issuer's performance is therefore
reliant on a minimum periodic collection rate being maintained, a task handled
by the sub-servicer Hudson Advisors Germany ('RSS2+D'/'CSS2+D'). The lack of
liquidity facility places a ceiling on the ratings at 'Asf' in light of the
possibility of temporary falls in collections presenting the issuer with payment
difficulties.
Bluebonnet Finance plc is a refinancing of a loan facility provided by Citigroup
Inc. to Lone Star Fund V to acquire a portfolio of performing loans (PLs),
sub-performing loans and NPLs from a German mortgage bank.
At closing, the EUR2.8bn pool consisted of German commercial and residential
(primarily largely multi-family) mortgage loans. As of April 2012, the
outstanding portfolio accounted for 1,856 unresolved claims for a total gross
book value of EUR1,696m, secured on properties whose aggregate market value is
EUR792m. The properties are mainly located in West Germany (60% by property
value). NPLs remain the largest component (63%, compared to 52% at closing),
whilst PLs have decreased in their contribution to 11% from 24% at closing.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)