(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 4 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bluebonnet Finance plc's class C floating-rate notes, due December 2016, and affirmed the other classes, as follows: EUR25.9m class B (XS0279762552): affirmed at to 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR85m class C (XS0279763360): upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable EUR70m class D (XS0279764335): affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable EUR40m class E (XS0280025786): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable The upgrade reflects the performance over the past year, which led to a substantial redemption of the class B notes. Fitch believes that the performance of the class C notes can withstand significant deterioration in collections by legal final maturity in December 2016, as already signalled by the revision of the Outlook in June 2011. The revision of the Outlook on the class D notes to Negative reflects an increased probability of default should the net collections performance fail to improve in the medium term. As is typical in non-performing loans (NPL) transactions, the net collections deteriorate during the work-out of the residual claims, either for poorer recovery prospects or for the increasing weight of senior fees (mainly legal and work-out costs on seasoned NPLs) prior to bond distribution. Nominal fees have been elevated in the last two periods. If this continues, it would erode the credit quality of the class D. The issuer has not had a liquidity facility since January 2009. As Fitch noted in its 2009 rating action, this means the issuer has no means of covering interest shortfalls on the senior notes. The issuer's performance is therefore reliant on a minimum periodic collection rate being maintained, a task handled by the sub-servicer Hudson Advisors Germany ('RSS2+D'/'CSS2+D'). The lack of liquidity facility places a ceiling on the ratings at 'Asf' in light of the possibility of temporary falls in collections presenting the issuer with payment difficulties. Bluebonnet Finance plc is a refinancing of a loan facility provided by Citigroup Inc. to Lone Star Fund V to acquire a portfolio of performing loans (PLs), sub-performing loans and NPLs from a German mortgage bank. At closing, the EUR2.8bn pool consisted of German commercial and residential (primarily largely multi-family) mortgage loans. As of April 2012, the outstanding portfolio accounted for 1,856 unresolved claims for a total gross book value of EUR1,696m, secured on properties whose aggregate market value is EUR792m. The properties are mainly located in West Germany (60% by property value). NPLs remain the largest component (63%, compared to 52% at closing), whilst PLs have decreased in their contribution to 11% from 24% at closing. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)