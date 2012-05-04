BRIEF-Canoe EIT Income Fund announces preferred unit offering
* Says offering priced at $25 per series 1 preferred unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG.N): * Moodys upgrades pse&g senior unsecured rating to a3 from baa1, affirms
ratings of PSEG and peg power
* Says offering priced at $25 per series 1 preferred unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bacanora announces acquisition of 50 pct interest in strategic german lithium asset
BERLIN, Feb 21 Germany and France believe that a proposed acquisition of General Motors' European division Opel by PSA Group would be a win-win situation for both countries, their labour ministers said on Tuesday.