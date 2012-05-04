May 4 - The May 1 announcement by Bolivian President Evo Morales that local
assets of Spanish electricity firm Red Electrica will be nationalized represents
the latest example of state intervention in the Bolivian economy, and highlights
the challenges the country faces in attracting foreign direct investment and
boosting productivity growth.
The share of the public sector in the economy has more than doubled to 34% in
2011 from 14% before Morales came to power in 2006. Since then, this
administration has nationalized and seized assets, including the country's
largest tin mine, the largest telecommunications company, smelting plants,
cement plants, oil refineries, and all fuel wholesaling, as well as electricity
generation and distribution companies.
We have factored a continuation of interventionist policies into Bolivia's 'B+'
sovereign ratings, recognizing that increased state involvement in the economy
and a poor business climate weigh on general investment levels. While public
investment has partly compensated for weak FDI inflows, productivity and
production capacity in state-owned enterprises continue to lag. As a result,
Bolivia's average five-year growth, at 4.5% in 2011, remains well below the 5.9%
median for the 'B' category.
Bolivia's nationalization of Red Electrica follows the recent takeover of
Repsol's YPF S.A. by the Argentine government. While these actions underscore
the high level of policy unpredictability characteristic of some sovereigns
rated 'B', Bolivia's robust fiscal and external balances are not likely to
deteriorate vis-a-vis sovereign peers due to the relatively modest size of the
assets involved in the latest nationalization.
Bolivia maintains fiscal headroom with the accumulation of government deposits
(16% of GDP), a strong international reserve position (now at USD12.5 billion,
or 56% of GDP), and a substantial current account surplus. In addition, the
country's track record of macroeconomic stability, as evidenced in low inflation
rates, a stable currency regime, and a sound banking system, compares favourably
with peers and even higher rated sovereigns.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
(New York Ratings Team)