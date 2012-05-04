(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'A-1' short-term issue rating to Banco Santander-Chile S.A.'s (BSCh; A/Stable/A-1) up to $5 billion commercial paper (CP) program to be issued in the U.S. "The rating on the CP program reflects its pari passu ranking to the bank's other senior unsecured debt obligations, and as such it is the same as the bank's short-term issuer credit rating," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Arturo Sanchez. BSCh will use the proceeds to substitute its current short-term market debt and for general corporate purposes. The bank aims to have access to less volatile funding sources, which could improve its funding cost and ease pressure on net interest margins due to high competition in the Chilean banking system. "We expect the bank's short-term market debt to be manageable, due to its good financial flexibility, as indicated by its access to international capital markets and local funding sources during the past three years," added Mr. Sanchez. As a result of the recent downgrade of its Spain-based parent, Banco Santander S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2), we will closely monitor BSCh's dividend and liquidity policies, to address any aggressiveness that could weaken its stand-alone credit profile in terms of capital and liquidity. The latter could have negative rating implications. The ratings on BSCh continue to reflect its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding and "adequate liquidity" (as our criteria defines these terms). For a complete credit rating rationale on BSCh, please see "Banco Santander-Chile S.A.," published April 9, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 RATINGS LIST Banco Santander-Chile S.A. Issuer credit rating A/Stable/A-1 Rating Assigned Banco Santander-Chile S.A. S5 billion CP program A-1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)