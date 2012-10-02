Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' analysts and deputy chief economist will be joined by industry analysts from LMC Automotive Ltd. and Power Information Network (PIN), a division of J.D. Power and Associates, for a discussion of the U.S. and global auto markets, rated companies and suppliers. This annual conference will be held at The McGraw-Hill Companies Auditorium at 1221 Sixth Avenue. Registration and continental breakfast start at 8 a.m., with presentations to begin at 8:30. Lunch follows the end of the presentations at 12:30. Agenda highlights include: -- Global Economic Outlook--Driving in Low Gear--Beth Ann Bovino, Standard & Poor's Deputy Chief Economist -- Is Chaos the New Normal for Autos? An Outlook for Global Light Vehicles--Jeff Schuster, Senior Vice President, LMC Automotive -- Retail Sales--The Health Check of the Auto Industry--Thomas King, Senior Director, PIN, a division of J.S. Power and Associaties. -- Outlook for U.S. Automaker and Auto Supplier Credit Quality-Standard & Poor's Automotive Credit Analysts -- Auto-Related Structured Finance Outlook--Standard & Poor's Structured Finance Analysts To obtain the full agenda and to register, the media can contact the media representative listed here. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)