BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces amended debt facility
* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million
May 4 Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad de Salta S.A.: * Moodys affirms edesas b2/a2.ar ratings, stable outlook
* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million
* Leidos Holdings- on Feb 16 Leidos innovations corporation, Leidos Holdings, Inc. entered into first amendment to credit agreement, dated Aug 16, 2016
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a new record high on Tuesday, led by the heavyweight financial and energy groups as oil prices climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold miners.