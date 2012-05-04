(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 4 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two classes and affirmed the remaining eight classes of Petra CRE CDO 2007-1 (Petra 2007-1) reflecting concern over the CDO's ability to continue to make timely interest payments to classes A-2 and B as well as Fitch's base case loss expectation of 60.1%. Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real estate market values and cash flow declines. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Since November 2010, the CDO has been failing interest coverage and overcollateralization tests resulting in the diversion of interest payments from classes C and below and the full paydown of class A-1 and minimal paydown of $56,938 to class A-2. Further, since the July 2011 payment date, interest proceeds have been insufficient to pay the interest due on the timely classes; the interest due on these classes has been paid from principal proceeds. Fitch is concerned about the CDO's ability to continue to make timely interest payments to these classes given the diminished amount of interest proceeds and significant swap counterparty payments. The downgrade to 'CCC' reflects the possibility going forward that interest and/or principal proceeds will not be available to pay the timely interest classes, especially if there are further defaults or delinquencies on the underlying collateral. The lack of available interest proceeds stems from the CDO's high default rate (53.9%); additional assets that are either capitalizing interest or suffering interest shortfalls; and the fact that the transaction is over-hedged with swaps that are 'out-of the-money' and senior in priority to the CDO's interest payments. While the performing assets in the pool currently contribute a significant amount of interest, substantial expenses/advances are being made by the servicer from these funds prior to the Waterfall. Per the asset manager, these expenses/advances include litigation advances (primarily related to the significant amount of legal activity on defaulted loans); property protection advances (taxes and insurance payments); and other miscellaneous advances/fees, including special servicer fees. The April 2012 Waterfall report from the Trustee reported only $2,389 in available interest proceeds at the top of the Waterfall to pay senior collateral manager fees, hedge costs, and interest payments. While principal proceeds from scheduled amortization and disposed assets were used to pay the balance of the prior months' timely interest payments, there is no assurance that principal proceeds will be available in subsequent periods; further ongoing monthly expenses/advances cannot be accurately predicted. For these reasons, the class A-2 is downgraded to 'CCCsf' and the class B is affirmed at 'CCCsf' indicating that default is a real possibility. Nevertheless, ultimate recoveries to the classes could be substantial. The downgrade of class H is the result of increased expected losses on defaulted assets, which total 53.9% of the pool compared to 49% at last review; further, assets of concern currently total 27.7%. As of the April 2012 trustee report and per Fitch categorizations, the CDO was substantially invested as follows: whole loans/A-notes (45%); B-notes (8%), mezzanine debt (13%), preferred equity (4%); CMBS (12%), CRE CDO securities (9%), REIT debt (8%), and a real estate bank loan (2%). Since last review, nine assets were removed from the CDO; total losses were approximately $35 million. The CDO also added two rated securities, which were purchased at a discount and resulted in built par of $6 million. Under Fitch's surveillance methodology, approximately 84.1% of the portfolio is modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 15% from the most recent available cash flows (generally year-end 2011). Fitch estimates that average recoveries will be 28.5%. The largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is the modeled losses on the rated collateral (30.6% of the pool). The rated collateral has a weighted average rating of 'B-/CCC+' compared with 'CCC+/CCC' at last review. The next largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is related to a real estate owned (REO) multifamily property (8.1% of the pool) located in Tempe, AZ. Fitch modeled a significant loss on the loan in its base case scenario. This transaction was analyzed according to the 'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions', which applies stresses to property cash flows and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) tests to project future default levels for the underlying CREL collateral in the portfolio and uses the Portfolio Credit Model for the rated collateral. Recoveries for the CREL collateral are based on stressed cash flows and Fitch's long-term capitalization rates. The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. The 'CC' and below ratings for classes C through K are based on a deterministic analysis that considers Fitch's base case loss expectation for the pool and the current percentage of defaulted assets and Fitch Loans of Concern factoring in anticipated recoveries relative to each class' credit enhancement. Petra 2007-1 is managed by Petra Capital Management LLC. The CDO's six-year reinvestment period ends in June 2013. Fitch has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following class: --$133.7 million class A-2 to 'CCCsf/RE 100%' from 'BBsf'; Fitch has downgraded the following class: --$27.9 million class H to 'Csf/RE 0%' from 'CCsf/RE 5%'. Fitch has affirmed and revised Recovery Estimates (RE) to the following classes, as indicated: --$76.8 million class B at 'CCCsf/RE 100%'; --$58.2 million class C at 'CCsf/RE 0%'; --$25.8 million class D at 'CCsf/RE 0%'; --$22.4 million class E at 'CCsf/RE 0%'; --$34.2 million class F at 'CCsf/RE 0%'; --$20.9 million class G at 'CCsf/RE 0%'; --$47.8 million class J at 'Csf/RE 0%'; --$39 million class K at 'Csf/RE 0%'. Class A-1 has paid in full. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011); --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011). 