May 4 - OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our rating to 'A+ (sf)'from 'AAA (sf)' on the class A-4B from Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust's series 2010-UBER4.

-- Concurrently, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on class A-4A from the same transaction.

-- The downgrade reflects our analysis of the collateral securing the transaction, which includes the downgrade of class A-5 from COMM 2004-LBN4.

May 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered the rating on class A-4B from Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust's series 2010-UBER4 to 'A+ (sf)'(BARR 2010-UBER4). Concurrently, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on class A-4A from the same transaction (see list). The downgrade reflects our analysis of the collateral securing the transaction, which includes the downgrade of class A-5 from COMM 2004-LNB4 to 'A+ (sf)', which is the trust's largest exposure ($28.5 million, 20.7%). For information on our analysis of COMM 2004-LNB4, please see "COMM 2004-LNB4 Ratings Lowered On Four Classes; Two Other Ratings Affirmed," published May 3, 2012. The rating on the class A-4B certificates is dependent on the lowest rated certificates of the underlying CMBS transactions and, therefore, will correspond with the underlying ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A-4A certificates based on our view that there is adequate credit support from the underlying CMBS, as well as subordination from class A-4B. In the event of further downgrades on the underlying collateral, we will evaluate the class A-4A certificates and determine if a rating action is appropriate. Our analysis will consider the 'AAA' support from the underlying CMBS transactions based on our super-senior/re-REMIC criteria and our CMBS conduit/fusion criteria. Depending on the severity of the 'AAA' stress scenario affecting the underlying CMBS transactions, the class A-4A certificates may continue to have adequate support to maintain the 'AAA' rating. BARR 2010-UBER4 consists of two classes, class A-4A and class A-4B, with a sequential payment structure. In addition, an expense reserve account with a current balance of $250,000 is available for the trustee to pay for any extraordinary trust expenses.

-- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss and Recovery Application, published July 21, 2009. RATING LOWERED Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust 2010-UBER4 Commercial mortgage certificate-backed securities

Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) A-4B A+ (sf) AAA (sf) 0.0% RATING AFFIRMED Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust 2010-UBER4 Commercial mortgage certificate-backed securities Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-4A AAA (sf) 15.4% Primary Credit Analyst: Samir Mistry, New York (1) 212-438-8014;

