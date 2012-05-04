(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 4 - Overview

-- We lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' on April 26, 2012.

-- We are lowering our long-term ratings on the three special-status Spanish local and regional governments (LRGs) of The Basque Country, Navarre, and Bizkaia to 'A' from 'AA-'. The long-term ratings remain two notches above our long-term rating on Spain, based on our view of the LRGs' strong creditworthiness according to our criteria.

-- The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the three LRGs mainly reflect the negative outlook on the long-term rating on Spain. Rating Action On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer credit ratings on three Spanish special-status local and regional governments (LRGs), the Autonomous Community of The Basque Country, the Autonomous Community of Navarre, and the Historical Territory of Bizkaia to 'A' from 'AA-'. We also lowered our short-term rating on Bizkaia to 'A-1' from 'A-1+'. The outlooks on the long-term ratings on the three LRGs are negative. Rationale The rating actions follow a similar action on the Kingdom of Spain on April 26, 2012 (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Under our criteria for rating LRGs, an LRG can be rated higher than its sovereign if we take the view that it exhibits conditions described in "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published Sept. 9, 2009. We continue to take the view that the Basque Country, Navarre, and Bizkaia meet these conditions. Consequently, we do not cap the ratings on these LRGs at the sovereign rating level. According to our criteria, the ratings differential between an LRG and its respective sovereign is generally limited to one notch. However, in our view, The Basque country, Navarre, and Bizkaia have very strong credit profiles, despite a substantial concentration of their economic activity in Spain. Their strong credit profiles are supported by their high fiscal autonomy, highly export-oriented economies that we consider structurally stronger than Spain's, sound financial management, moderately low debt burden, and very low contingent liabilities. As a result, we rate these three LRGs two notches above the long-term rating on Spain. In accordance with our criteria for rating LRGs, the indicative credit levels (ICL) for The Basque country, and Bizkaia are 'aa'. The ICL for Navarre is 'aa-' (see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments," published Sept. 20, 2010). The ICL is not a rating but a means we use to assess the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional framework where it operates. Outlook The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on The Basque Country, Navarre, and Bizkaia mirror that on Spain. The outlooks reflect the possibility that we could lower our ratings on these special-status LRGs, should we further lower our ratings on Spain. Given the ICL of 'aa' for The Basque country and Bizkaia, and of 'aa-' for Navarre, we do not envisage a realistic downside scenario under which their ICL would weaken by four or three three levels, respectively. We would therefore more likely lower the ratings on these special-status LRGs following a downgrade of Spain than as a result of a change in their ICLs. Conversely, we could revise the outlooks to stable if we revised the outlook on Spain to stable. Related Criteria And Research

To From Autonomous Community of The Basque Country Autonomous Community of Navarre Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/-- AA-/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured A AA- Historical Territory of Bizkaia Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 AA-/Negative/A-1+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)