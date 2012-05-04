BRIEF-Canoe EIT Income Fund announces preferred unit offering
* Says offering priced at $25 per series 1 preferred unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Moody's raises Dryden XII (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Says offering priced at $25 per series 1 preferred unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy total income 4.17 billion baht versus 3.70 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 21 Rick Doucette, who spent 26 years at Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, and ex-UBS prime brokerage senior salesman Gerry Polizzi are planning a new multi-strategy hedge fund, they told Reuters.